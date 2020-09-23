Micro-pub named best in the county in awards celebrating real ale

The Hop In in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A micro-pub in north Norfolk has enjoyed double success in an awards ceremony celebrating real ale and has been named the best pub in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jane Edrupt, of the Hop In in North Walsham, serving at the hatch. Photo: Norwich and District CAMRA Jane Edrupt, of the Hop In in North Walsham, serving at the hatch. Photo: Norwich and District CAMRA

The Hop In, in North Walsham, scooped both the Rural Pub of the Year and overall Pub of the Year awards in the Norwich and District Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch’s 2020 awards.

The pub was opened in 2017 by Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires, who decided to take an early retirement in July this year, and Nigel Davies and Jane Edrupt.

Mr Davies said the award was good news after a trying year, in which they have had to work around their particularly small size to survive.

“With social distancing we would have had about two people inside, which wasn’t realistic,” he said. “What we have done is taken it all outside as we have got a large patio area and fortunately the weather has been quite good.

The Hop In team being presented their pub of the year award. From left to right, Ian Stamp, pub campaigns coordinator for the CAMRA branch, Richard Cornwall and Nigel Davies. Photo: Norwich and District CAMRA The Hop In team being presented their pub of the year award. From left to right, Ian Stamp, pub campaigns coordinator for the CAMRA branch, Richard Cornwall and Nigel Davies. Photo: Norwich and District CAMRA

“Of course that’s up until now, so we’re thinking of options for autumn and winter.

“We have great support from our locals and regulars, who support us in any way they can. That’s why we are going to plough on because we need to keep the place open, not just for us but for them.”

Mr Cornwall added: “I just want to thank all our customers for their valued support. We are very pleased that the business has been so successful and we have been able to provide a venue in North Walsham for real ale drinkers.

“It has been a big team effort and we have been helped by local breweries supplying a great choice of ales.”

The Hop In, North Walsham. Picture: Sonya Duncan The Hop In, North Walsham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Elsewhere, Carleton Rode Social Club won Club of the Year award, a category only in its second year.

In Norwich, the Fat Cat, on West End Street, won City Pub of the Year, and the White Lion, on Oak Street, won Cider Pub of the Year.

Ian Stamp, chairman and pub campaigns coordinator for the branch, said: “Congratulations to the Hop In on their first Pub of the Year award, and to the Fat Cat, White Lion and Carleton Rode.

“As always, the competition was very tough, as there are so many excellent pubs in the branch area. Thank you to all the CAMRA members who scored the pubs.”