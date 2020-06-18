Search

Advanced search

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:27 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 18 June 2020

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Hop In has been serving beer despite lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hop In has been serving beer despite lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Draft beer has been in short supply during an exceptionally dry lockdown - but for one pub the ale has continued to flow.

The Hop In in North Walsham has been opening for three hours every Friday to allow beer lovers to fill up their containers with their favourite craft ales after the pub originally shut on March 22, a day before lockdown.

Two weeks after lockdown was announced, the pub reopened for take away customers who have queued in their masses to be served from a small table in its doorway.

You may also want to watch:

Owner Nigel Davies said: “We shut down obviously the day before they announced lockdown, and then we decided to only open three hours a week, we do 2pm until 5pm on Friday, just for off-sales, and as you may have seen, we get quite a big queue of people.

“We turn over about four barrels in that time and there’s 72 pints in a barrel, so a lot in that short space of time, and all our regulars who are ale lovers all turn up with all sorts of containers, 10 gallon drums and who knows what else.

“So we sell enough in those three hours to pay the bills really, so we keep it ticking over while the pub is permanently on hold until July 4 or whenever.”

Mr Davies‘ innovative way of opening has raised the eyebrow of the law on a couple of occasions, with his day job in the Home Office allowing him to prove to police that off-sales were in line with coronavirus regulations.

Mr Davies hopes to reopen the pub despite its small size when the government allows it to by striking a deal with the council to put tables on the concrete area outside the pub.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 200 pupils highlight racism issues at top private school

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster at Norwich School, said the school was addressing racism. Photo: Norwich School

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Revealed: Where police had most complaints about second homeowners visiting Norfolk in lockdown

Hunstanton beach was deserted during lock down on Easter bank holiday weekend. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man jailed after child suffered ‘dreadful multiple injuries’

Alex Redding. PIC: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town’s market reopening marred by ‘violent incident’

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke’s warning as Klose gets ready to answer City’s SOS

Timm Klose has a major role to play in Norwich City's defining Premier League push Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

PRESSER LIVE: Triple injury blow for City ahead of Saints clash

Daniel Farke faces the media on Thursday lunchtime ahead of Norwich City's return to Premier League action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Power cut expected to leave nearly 150 homes without electricity for up to eight hours

A power cut due to a grounded overhead line left 141 homes without electricity. Picture: UK Power Networks
Drive 24