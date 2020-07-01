Video

Popular country estate to reopen as restrictions are lifted

Holkham Hall on the Holkham Estate. Picture: Archant Archant

Lovers of the great outdoors will be able to enjoy a much-loved country estate which is reopening this weekend.

Families can explore the many attractions on the grounds of Holkham Hall from Saturday, July 4, when coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The main building remains closed until further notice.

Holkham’s managing director, Peter Mitchell, said: “July 4 feels like a significant turning point for tourism, and our team at Holkham has been working hard to ensure that we can reopen safely, yet with confidence.

“We have focused our efforts on creating a revised proposition for visitors – one that feels suitable to our new climate and makes the most of our big, open spaces.

“I look forward to seeing the park come alive once more with people enjoying everything Holkham has to offer.”

Safety will be a priority for visitors, staff and the local community after the attraction reopens.

Holkham Park will be a cashless site, only accepting card-based payments, visitors will be encouraged to keep clean through various hand sanitising stations at key touch points, toilets will undergo deeper cleaning and signs have been put up to help with social distancing.

The attractions that will reopen this summer include new additions to the walled garden, the Holkham Stories Experience and formal planting and colourful displays.

Visitors will also be able enjoy food and drink from Feast in the Park which will serve up dishes from The Vic’s Belted Beef Bar, Fat Teds, The Bucket List, The Cabin, The Village Van, Food Dude, Duck Truck, Woodland Pizza, Mooshakers, Cuppa Jo’s, Dann’s Farm Ice Creams and an Adnams outside bar.

The park is also hiring out bikes and visitors can also enjoy a high ropes course, woodland play area, views of the Holkham National Nature Reserve from The Lookout, which is on the beach, a discovery trail for children and the Courtyard Gift Shop.

The Victoria Inn, on the estate, is due to open mid-July, while Pinewoods Holiday Park opens to caravan owners on July 4, followed with the reopening of its caravan or motorhome touring site from July 22, with reduced capacity.

Visit www.holkham.co.uk for more details about the attraction and its opening times.