Christmas market and tree shop announced for Holkham Estate
PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 28 October 2020
Archant
From a Christmas market to a new tree shop for 2020, visitors will be in for a cracker of a day out at the Holkham Estate over the festive season.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Christmas at Holkham and a whole host of events will take place in the 18th century mansion and its grounds, beginning on November 28 and running until December 24.
While the much-loved Christmas Candlelight Tours and An Audience With Father Christmas are cancelled, visitors will still be able to go inside Holkham Hall with behind-the-scenes tours.
There will also be workshops, ranging from silversmithing to wreath-making and floristry, while ‘An Audience with Lady Glenconner’ runs on December 5, 12 and 19 at various times.
READ NORE: 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk
Lady Glenconner, author of best-selling memoir ‘Lady in Waiting’, is the daughter of the 5th Earl of Leicester and is the former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret.
She spent her childhood at Holkham Hall and launches her first novel this winter called ‘Murder On Mustique’ and guests will take home a signed copy.
For all indoor events, visitors must wear face masks and there is hand sanitiser throughout the hall.
Due to coronavirus, many events will run outside this year, including bushcraft lessons, wildlife walks and tractor trailer tours, which include a hot drink and mince pie.
The Christmas Food, Drink and Gift Market will run every Saturday and Sunday from November 28 until December 20 from 10am to 4pm in the Lady Elizabeth Wing and courtyard, with free entry and goodies from local producers on offer.
READ MORE: 9 Christmas events still going ahead in Norfolk
New for 2020, there will also be a shop offering locally grown Nordmann fir trees and it will be open Wednesdays to Sundays from December 2 until 24, from 10am to 4pm.
The Countess of Leicester, who lives in the hall with her family, said: “Christmas at Holkham has always been an extremely special and heart-warming time of year.
“This year will be wildly different, but we cannot wait to welcome visitors with uplifting experiences that have been thoughtfully crafted, to ensure there’s something for everybody to look forward to.”
See the full programme at holkham.co.uk/christmas
-Stay up to date with all the latest festive news in Norfolk in our ‘Christmas in Norfolk’ Facebook group.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.