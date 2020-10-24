9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk

There are plenty of Christmas markets running in Norfolk this year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get into the festive spirit and visit one of these brilliant Christmas markets taking place across Norfolk with social distancing measures in place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Get into the festive spirit by heading to a Christmas market this year Picture: JackF/Getty Images/iStockphoto Get into the festive spirit by heading to a Christmas market this year Picture: JackF/Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. What: The Norfolk Festive Gift Show 2020

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: November 13 to 15, Friday and Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 9am-4pm

Cost: Adult (16+): £6, over-60s: £5.50, under-16s: £5, booking essential at norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk with timed entry slots (use code ‘present’ for early bird discount until October 25), free parking

The Norfolk Festive Gift Show is back for 2020 and will boast over 300 indoor and outdoor stalls of Christmas gifts, alongside tasty treats and entertainment for all the family.

It has been adapted this year due to coronavirus and safety measures include staggered entry times, a one-way system, test and trace and face coverings must be worn indoors.

Pensthorpe Natural Park Christmas Market 2019. Picture: Steve Adams Pensthorpe Natural Park Christmas Market 2019. Picture: Steve Adams

2. What: Christmas Market at Pensthorpe

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: December 6, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free entry and parking

This annual Christmas market returns for its fourth year with an outdoor shopping experience and over 40 stalls of the region’s best food and drink suppliers, artists and craft makers.

The market is free to enter as it is held in the courtyard area, but you can get reduced admission to Pensthorpe Natural Park on the day for £9.95pp, with under-threes free.

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre is moving to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Contributed The Norfolk Christmas Fayre is moving to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Contributed

3. What: Norfolk Christmas Fayre

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: December 4, 12pm-8pm, December 5, 10am-6pm

Cost: Aged 12+: £5, 11 and under: free, booking essential at rnaa.org.uk with timed entry slots, free parking

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre is back for its third year and moving from Norwich Cathedral to the Norfolk Showground, so there is more space, with timed entry slots.

The outdoor market supports local small businesses and producers, with everything from cheese to Christmas decorations, and there will street food available too.

Owner Craig Grant putting up the Christmas decorations at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Owner Craig Grant putting up the Christmas decorations at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

4. What: Festive Christmas Market

Where: Netherton Steakhouse, The Street, Long Stratton, NR15 2XG

When: Saturdays in December, timings TBC - check the ‘Netherton Steakhouse’ Facebook page for updates

Cost: Free

The Netherton Steakhouse has been running a Saturday market inside and outside the restaurant since the start of October to support local businesses.

In December, the event will become a Christmas market and you can expect festive crafts and gifts along with mulled wine and mince pies - those interested in having a stall can call 01508 531500.

Raynham Hall. Picture: Ian Burt Raynham Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

5. What: Outdoor Christmas Market

Where: The Raynham Estate, East Raynham, NR21 7EF

When: November 28 to 29, December 5 to 6, 10am-3pm all days

Cost: Free, visitors need to pre-book car parking for £3 at which goes to charity, ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=raynham

A new outdoor Christmas market with up to 75 stalls is coming to the Raynham Estate, with a festive mix of local produce, gifts, crafts, street food, a bar and even locally-grown Christmas trees.

It will take place in The Walled Garden and steps taken to ensure visitor safety include a one-way system, hand sanitiser stations and a socially distanced eating area. Those interested in a pitch can email lisa@raynhamfarm.co.uk

North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Magic runs over two weeks - pictured is a hare by printmaker Sue Welfare Picture: Sue Welfare North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Magic runs over two weeks - pictured is a hare by printmaker Sue Welfare Picture: Sue Welfare

6. What: North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Magic

Where: Back to the Garden, Letheringsett, NR25 7JJ

When: November 14 to 15, December 12 to 13, 10am to 4pm all days

Cost: Free

Support the finest artists and makers of Norfolk in a magical setting, with knitwear, jewellery, ceramics, prints, handmade journals and much more.

The event will take place outdoors and there will be musicians playing Christmas carols, mulled wine, mince pies and Back to the Garden farm shop and restaurant will provide hot drinks and hearty meals.

Head to a Christmas market to do your shopping this year. Picture: Getty Images Head to a Christmas market to do your shopping this year. Picture: Getty Images

7. What: Swaffham Christmas Market

Where: Swaffham Market Place, PE37 7AB

When: December 6, 10am-4pm

Cost: Free

The Swaffham Christmas lights switch-on has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus, but all is not lost as it will be replaced with a festive market with food and music too.

Contact admin@swaffhamtowncouncil.gov.uk to find out details and to book a stall.

A Christmas market is coming to Norwich Camping and Leisure in Blofield Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto A Christmas market is coming to Norwich Camping and Leisure in Blofield Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Christmas Market

Where: Norwich Camping and Leisure, 58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ

When: November 28 to 29, December 5 to 6, Saturdays 9am-5.30pm, Sundays, 10am-4pm

Cost: Free

Norwich Camping and Leisure in Blofield will be hosting a Christmas market across two weekends with up to 40 stalls inside a festive marquee, with everything from homemade jams and chutneys to decorations.

The in-store Butterflies Coffee Shop will be offering hot and cold meals, hot chocolates, gingerbread lattes, mince pies and much more.

Virtual Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival Picture: Contributed Virtual Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival Picture: Contributed

9. What: Virtual Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival

Where: ‘Proudly Norfolk Food & Drink’ Facebook Live

When: November 22, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

You don’t even need to leave the comfort of your home to experience a Christmas market this year, with Proudly Norfolk running a virtual one with 30 of its members taking part.

Expect Christmas food and drink and gifts alongside cooking demonstrations and behind-the-scenes interviews.

Join our ‘Christmas in Norfolk’ Facebook group for all the latest festive updates.

-Make sure to call or check online before heading to a Christmas market as they may be cancelled or postponed at short notice due to coronavirus restrictions or weather conditions.