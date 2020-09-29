Video

Halloween cinema screenings and show announced for big top tent

The Monster Club is set to entertain families this October half-term Picture: Sam Markwell Shaheen Jahir

You’re in for a frightfully good October half-term with a new haunting show set to run all week in a big top tent alongside screenings of hit Halloween films.

Groups can book seats or a table for up to six people Picture: Sam Markwell Groups can book seats or a table for up to six people Picture: Sam Markwell

The Monster Club and The Haunted Cinema Club will both run from October 24 to 31 at the Wensum Valley Hotel Golf and Country Club in Taverham, with daytime and evenings events for both.

It will take place inside the giant tent used for Interlude, an outdoor programme of performances in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this summer, and there will be spaced out seating or groups can book a table for up to six.

The Monster Club has been created by local entertainer Joe Ringer, who fronts The JRB party band, in collaboration with circus performers Pip and Vikki Randelle.

The show is suitable for over-threes and combines live music, circus, pantomime and dance to create a unique Halloween experience.

The Monster Club combines live music, circus, pantomime and dance Picture: Sam Markwell The Monster Club combines live music, circus, pantomime and dance Picture: Sam Markwell

Mr Ringer, 35, from Swardeston, said: “Entertainers have felt the knock-on effects of Covid-19, with so many of us losing all of our work for 2020.

“I’ve always loved horror films and spooky stuff so I wanted to put together a family show as there isn’t much around for families this half-term.

“Alongside our live band and singers, we have a fantastic character performer home from Disneyland Paris and well-established circus artists who would be on national tours if it wasn’t for Covid-19.

The Monster Club will perform at The Wensum Valley Golf and Country Club this Halloween Picture: Sam Markwell The Monster Club will perform at The Wensum Valley Golf and Country Club this Halloween Picture: Sam Markwell

“It will be really interactive and kids will be able to join in the fun from the safety of their seats.”

The show runs for 75 minutes straight with no interval to prevent crowding, though people are free to leave to use the toilets, and there will also be a one-way system and audience menbers will need to put mask on when they leave their seats.

Alongside this, there will be 13 Halloween film screenings during the week, which are Scream, The Lost Boys, Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters, IT, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Goosebumps, Jaws, Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Annabelle, Hocus Pocus and Halloween.

Organiser Joe Ringer performed in the big top tent previously as part of the Interlude programme in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Organiser Joe Ringer performed in the big top tent previously as part of the Interlude programme in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tickets start at £6 and you can buy them at buytickets.at/themonsterclub or buytickets.at/thehauntedcinemaclub