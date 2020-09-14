5 Halloween experiences in Norfolk to book this year
PUBLISHED: 13:55 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 14 September 2020
From PrimEVIL’s new experience Route 666 to Fairground Frights at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, there are plenty of Halloween events to visit in Norfolk while social distancing.
1. What: PrimEVIL presents Route 666
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JW
When: October 9 to November 1, 7pm to 11pm (book slots - experience lasts 60 to 90 minutes), earlier 6pm and 6.30pm slots with less intense scares
Cost: £21pp, primevil-scare.com
PrimEVIL is Norfolk’s biggest scare attraction with horror mazes and live actors, but this year the organisers are launching a new experience due to social distancing.
Route 666 has been adapted to meet the government’s Covid-19 guidelines and will see groups of four to six follow one continuous route and they will be asked to wear a face mask.
Inspired by America’s Route 66, a long and lonesome road where tradition and legend bring out of the ordinary experiences, guests can expect to be spooked by zombies, clowns and things that bite.
2. What: Nightmares in Norfolk
Where: 75 Station Road North, Walpole Cross Keys, King’s Lynn, PE34 4HB
When: October 29 to 31, slots from 7pm
Cost: £6.50pp to £9.50pp, nightmareinnorfolk.com
Nightmares in Norfolk will take place in Walpole Cross Keys, near King’s Lynn, off the A17 and the organisers have agreed with a local farmer to use his land.
There will be four mazes, which are suitable for over-13s, and they will feature live actors and take inspiration from horror films such as Friday the 13th, Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
There will be coronavirus safety measures in place including hand sanitiser, staff wearing face masks and groups book a 15-minute arrival time slot with a socially distanced queue when they arrive.
3. What: Halloween Spooktacular
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George’s Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: October 22 to November 1, various times
Cost: book by phone only on 01493 738877 (box office open daily 10am to 7pm), full details at hippodromecircus.co.uk/halloween-spooktacular
Comedy double act Jack Jay and Johnny Mac are back with a brand new show for 2020 and they will be joined by a cast of amazing acts, with more details to be revealed soon.
When the Yarmouth Hippodrome reopened in August for its Summer Spectacular, audience members had to wear masks and there was also reduced capacity and running time, with no interval, to prevent crowding.
This is likely to be the same for the Halloween show and you need to call to book due to social distancing of the seats.
4. What: Fairground Frights
Where: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, NR30 3EH
When: October 28 to 31, 5pm to 8pm
Cost: £17, pleasure-beach.co.uk
The theme park will open late in the run up to Halloween, where visitors can enjoy mysterious moments and creepy experiences during four special evenings called Fairground Frights.
All the rides and attractions will be open and there will be spooky characters roaming the park, scary light projections on the rollercoaster, a host of photo opportunities and all sorts of Halloween fun.
Everyone coming along is also being encouraged to dress up as ghosts, ghouls or someone sinister with prizes available for the best spooky outfits.
5. What: Pleasurewood Chills
Where: Pleasurewood Hills, Leisure Way, Lowestoft, NR32 5DZ
When: October 24 to November 1, 10am to 5pm
Cost: From £16.50, pre-booking essential, pleasurewoodhills.com
Just across the border, Pleasurewood Hills theme park will have Halloween-themed surprises that will make you scream at more than just the rides.
There are over 30 rides, shows and attractions to enjoy and there will also be spooky fun for all the family, with activities to be announced nearer the time.
