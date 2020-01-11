Video

Norwich bar named in top 5 places for chicken wings in England

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich Credit: Neil Perry Archant

A Norwich bar is toasting to success after they were named in the top five places to eat chicken wings in the country.

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street features in the list of the 25 best places to enjoy the dish by Big 7 Travel, which produces lifestyle content from across seven continents.

The venue, which runs as a restaurant in the day and a cocktail bar at night, ranked number four, with Bonehead in Birmingham third, Randy's Wing Bar in London second and StickyWings, also in the capital, was number one.

In the description for Gonzo's, Big 7 Travel say: "This is a funky cocktail bar (check out the rooftop!) that also serves up seriously great burgers, but we urge you to order the chicken wings as well.

"There's a huge 17 different sauces to choose from, such as peanut butter and jelly, Jamaican jerk or nacho cheese."

A portion of wings costs £7.99 and they also run happy hour half price wings from 3pm to 6pm on weekdays.

Gonzo's posted the good news on Facebook and wrote: "We came fourth in the best chicken wings in England! We'll take that! Some big names on this list too! Chuffed!"