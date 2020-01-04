Norwich bar launches bottomless cocktails for January

You might want to rethink taking part in Dry January as a Norwich bar is launching bottomless cocktails all month to celebrate the start of the new year.

Mr Postles' Apothecary in Upper King Street is running an unlimited cocktail deal in one-and-a-half hour slots from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday to Friday all month.

The five drinks to choose from are the Candy Cane, Popscotch, Strawberry Bellini, Long Island Iced Tea and Tokyo Iced Tea and you can switch throughout your allotted time.

It is priced at £30 per person and you also get two sharing small plates each, with options including slow roasted pork belly, tempura calamari, crispy deep-fried brie and hoisin duck pancakes.

Those doing Veganuary will still be able to enjoy the offer as there will also be vegetarian and plant-based options and it can also be made gluten and dairy free.

Hayley-Elizabeth Evans, manager at Mr Postles' Apothecary, said: "We wanted to do something different and quirky for January and you can also book an 8pm table so it runs until 9.30pm.

"You don't have to stick to the same drink all night and when you are getting near the end we will come and ask what you'd like next."

Booking is essential at mrpostlesapothecary.co.uk or call 01603 613566 and a deposit is required.