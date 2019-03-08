Video

Save Norwich from nuclear attack in new city escape room

From left, Sophie Doyle, James Randle, Nicholas Young, Thomas Randle and Megan Yaxley at the Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

You just can't escape from them in the city, as the sixth live-action game opens in Prince of Wales Road with three new rooms to try.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andy Dunn and Treena Reeves, owners of Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Andy Dunn and Treena Reeves, owners of Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Escape rooms are the new craze sweeping the nation and nowhere more so than Norwich, with new opening Clued Up joining Cryptic Escape in Tombland, History Mystery at the Museum of Norwich, Guildhall and KindaKafe and a virtual reality game in Castle Meadow.

Clued Up has been created by couple Andy Dunn and Treena Reeves, both from Wotton, and they first tried an escape room in 2017 and "fell in love with the idea".

Mr Dunn decided to leave his job earlier this year so he could follow his dream of opening his own and he saw how the activity had become a "booming business" in Norwich.

The new attraction has opened at 66 Prince of Wales Road and as you step up the stairs in the former offices, there is a small welcome area with a computer and headphones where the pair listen in and watch on CCTV and type hints that appear on the monitors in the rooms.

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The first room is called Nuclear Countdown and teams take on the role of a British secret agent tasked with stopping an attack on Norwich.

Whilst this game is already open to the public, the Bank Heist and Prison Breakout rooms, which have been developed with an escape room designer, are set to open at the end of September.

Bank Heist sees teams break into the fictional Royal Bank of Norwich and try to get as much loot as they can before the police turn up and in Prison Breakout they are divided into cells for a crime they didn't commit and must beat the security system before the warden returns.

The game is designed for teams of two to eight and each features a range of puzzles, in varying difficulty, with an hour to escape.

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

READ MORE: Virtual reality escape room opens in former Norwich accountants

Mr Dunn said: "The culture of the UK has changed in terms of leisure and people are going out drinking and clubbing a lot less and looking for fun, targeted leisure activities.

"Prince of Wales Road is definitely changing but we have a good location at the heart of the entertainment district and I think it will stay that way for a while."

Despite there being other escape rooms nearby, Miss Reeves thinks there is still the demand for more as people generally don't do a room twice.

Andy Dunn and Treena Reeves, owners of Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Andy Dunn and Treena Reeves, owners of Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

She said: "Once you've done an escape room, you don't go back and do it again so there is always room for more if people are fans like us.

"We've done the majority in Norwich so are always looking for something else to do and once people have done our rooms we would recommend the other ones in the city."

Clued Up Escape Room ranges from £44 for two people to £104 for eight and you can book at cluedupescapes.co.uk

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood