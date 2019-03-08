Search

Advanced search

A drag queen brunch is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:14 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 30 July 2019

Liv from the House of Daze drag collective

Liv from the House of Daze drag collective

Archant

How do you like your eggs in the morning? If it's with a side of sass then the perfect event for you is coming to Norwich.

Bishy Barnabee from the House of Daze drag collective Credit: Kerry CurlBishy Barnabee from the House of Daze drag collective Credit: Kerry Curl

It won't just be you tucking in as Norwich's own drag family the House of Daze are hosting a bottomless brunch at Revolution in Queen Street on Saturday, August 24.

The drag queen brunch is back by popular demand after a successful launch event in May and will feature two hosts, set to be confirmed, which last time was Liv and Bishy Barnabee.

The event will begin at 12.45pm with a prosecco reception and the show will start at 1pm with cocktail making, lip syncing and hosting drag bingo - just make sure you don't call them two fat ladies.

You'll also be eating like queens with a choice of brunch dishes to choose from including chicken and bacon waffle, cooked breakfast and smashed avocado and poached eggs on toast.

Revolution Norwich upstairs bar where the brunch will take place Credit: RevolutionRevolution Norwich upstairs bar where the brunch will take place Credit: Revolution

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: ABBA's Disco Wonderland party is coming to Norwich

The unlimited drinks on offer are prosecco, blank canvas cocktail, with pear drop, summer berry, bubblegum or very cherry flavour, and pints of Amstel.

There will also be bottomless soft drinks with regular and diet coke, lemonade, orange juice and apple juice.

A spokesman for Revolution Norwich, said: "Due to huge demand, House of Daze are back with a second drag bottomless brunch.

"Join our glorious queens for two hours of bottomless drinks, hilarity, lip syncing and delicious brunch dishes."

The brunch will end at 3pm and tickets cost £30 per person with booths available for up to six people and tables for up to 10.

The event is for over 18s and you can book by emailing bookings-norwich@revolution-bars.co.uk, calling 01603 858483 or messaging Revolution Norwich on Facebook.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

Aaron Clifford was seriously injured in a crash at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: BSB/Dacid Yeomans

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Driver accused of his friend’s death heard ‘lump’ as victim fell

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

‘It was one of the best things to happen to me’ - Sir Michael Caine on being evacuated to Norfolk

Sir Michael Caine in 2003 with the Blue Plaque he unveiled outside the school he attended as a wartime evacuee in North Runcton. Picture: John Hocknell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists