A drag queen brunch is coming to Norwich

Liv from the House of Daze drag collective Archant

How do you like your eggs in the morning? If it's with a side of sass then the perfect event for you is coming to Norwich.

Bishy Barnabee from the House of Daze drag collective Credit: Kerry Curl Bishy Barnabee from the House of Daze drag collective Credit: Kerry Curl

It won't just be you tucking in as Norwich's own drag family the House of Daze are hosting a bottomless brunch at Revolution in Queen Street on Saturday, August 24.

The drag queen brunch is back by popular demand after a successful launch event in May and will feature two hosts, set to be confirmed, which last time was Liv and Bishy Barnabee.

The event will begin at 12.45pm with a prosecco reception and the show will start at 1pm with cocktail making, lip syncing and hosting drag bingo - just make sure you don't call them two fat ladies.

You'll also be eating like queens with a choice of brunch dishes to choose from including chicken and bacon waffle, cooked breakfast and smashed avocado and poached eggs on toast.

Revolution Norwich upstairs bar where the brunch will take place Credit: Revolution Revolution Norwich upstairs bar where the brunch will take place Credit: Revolution

The unlimited drinks on offer are prosecco, blank canvas cocktail, with pear drop, summer berry, bubblegum or very cherry flavour, and pints of Amstel.

There will also be bottomless soft drinks with regular and diet coke, lemonade, orange juice and apple juice.

A spokesman for Revolution Norwich, said: "Due to huge demand, House of Daze are back with a second drag bottomless brunch.

"Join our glorious queens for two hours of bottomless drinks, hilarity, lip syncing and delicious brunch dishes."

The brunch will end at 3pm and tickets cost £30 per person with booths available for up to six people and tables for up to 10.

The event is for over 18s and you can book by emailing bookings-norwich@revolution-bars.co.uk, calling 01603 858483 or messaging Revolution Norwich on Facebook.