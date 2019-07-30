Search

ABBA's Disco Wonderland party is coming to Norwich

30 July, 2019 - 14:56
Abba's Disco Wonderland Credit: Supplied

Abba's Disco Wonderland Credit: Supplied

Archant

The UK's biggest Abba party is coming to Norwich and somewhere in the crowd there could be you.

Abba Credit: PA Archive/PA ImagesAbba Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

ABBA's Disco Wonderland is coming to the UEA LCR on Friday, November 1 and will feature all of the Swedish supergroup's hits.

From Mamma Mia to The Winner Takes it All, you'll be the Dancing Queen all night long and there will also be confetti, CO2 cannons and live performers.

The event is back for 2019 by popular demand and since launching in June last year has been to 26 cities across the UK to over 35,000 ABBA fans.

This is the first year the party has come to Norwich and other locations on the tour include London, Liverpool and Nottingham.

Abba's Disco Wonderland Credit: SuppliedAbba's Disco Wonderland Credit: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for ABBA's Disco Wonderland said: "Disco Wonderland is the biggest UK touring club night, playing the finest Abba and disco hits. "Expect the very best production, dancers, confetti, giveaways and much more."

Fancy dress is also encouraged at the tribute night, so make sure to get those flares out the back of the wardrobe and get ready to party like its the 1970s.

Abba's Disco Wonderland Credit: Josh Hiatt at Big Box VisualsAbba's Disco Wonderland Credit: Josh Hiatt at Big Box Visuals

The group, consisting of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, was formed in Stockholm in 1972 and after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974, went on to have worldwide chart success.

There timeless tracks were also turned into the Mamma Mia! musical by playwright Catherine Johnson, which opened in London's West End in 1999, and two blockbuster films have followed.

ABBA's Disco Wonderland runs from 10pm to 3am on November 1 to 2, with last entry at 12pm, and is for over 18s only.

Advance tickets cost £6, including booking free and can be purchased here.

