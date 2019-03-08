Search

12 Christmas highlights to look forward to at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 13:33 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 14 November 2019

Emma Knights

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, takes a look at a vintage model christmas fairground at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

From a festive fayre to concerts and special services, there are lots of different ways to enjoy the magic of Christmas at Norwich Cathedral.

Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir Credit: Paul HurstChristmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir Credit: Paul Hurst

The festivities begin on Sunday 1 December with a Candlelit Advent Procession and there are lots more events to enjoy throughout December.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: "We have a wonderful programme of festive events and special services at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas and we hope people of all ages will join us in celebrating this very special time of year.

"There is lots to look forward to - from our Advent Open Evening to festive concerts with our choirs and a Christmas Eve Crib Service and Midnight Mass.

"We are delighted that the RNAA's Norfolk Christmas Fayre will be returning for a second year and, new for this year, we will also be reviving a medieval tradition with a special St Nicholas Day Evensong celebrating the patron saint of children."

Here are 12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral to look forward to:

Christmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul HurstChristmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul Hurst

1. Candlelit Advent Procession

Sunday 1 December, 6pm

Enjoy carols, readings and a candlelit procession in this Advent service as preparations begin for Christmas.

2. Advent Open Evening

Thursday 5 December, 6.30pm-9pm including a 7pm blessing of the outdoor crib

Celebrate Advent with an evening full of festive events. There will be a short service featuring farm animals to bless the outdoor crib, carols with the Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir, the chance to walk through a candlelit labyrinth, Christmas stalls, and children's activities.

Candlelit Advent Procession at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul HurstCandlelit Advent Procession at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul Hurst

Free entry.

3. Tree of Remembrance

Thursday 5 December until Sunday 5 January

Remember a loved one by hanging a star on the Cathedral's Tree of Remembrance next to the outdoor crib outside the Hostry. Donations will go to Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

4. Norfolk Christmas Fayre

Christmas choristers at Norwich Cathedral. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill SmithChristmas choristers at Norwich Cathedral. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Friday 6 December, 10am-9pm

Saturday 7 December, 10am-5pm

Norwich Cathedral has joined forces with Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association for a Christmas fayre packed full of the joys of the festive season. The fayre will take place throughout the Cathedral, Cloisters and Close and will feature an array of festive food and drink, unique gift ideas, and more.

Free entry.

5. St Nicholas Day Evensong

Friday 6 December, 5.30pm

Norwich Cathedral Advent open evening. Photo: Norwich Cathedral / Bill SmithNorwich Cathedral Advent open evening. Photo: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

St Nicholas, the patron saint of children, will be celebrated in this special Evensong in which a medieval custom will be revived and one of the Cathedral's choristers will be made the 'boy bishop' for the occasion.

6. Christingle

Saturday 14 December, 3.30pm

Bring the whole family for this traditional service with lots of candles and oranges! The service is in support of The Children's Society and its work helping vulnerable young people.

The first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

7. Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir

Friday 13 December, 7.30pm

Join Norwich Cathedral Choir for a celebration of Christmas music both sacred and secular with carols for choir and audience.

Tickets £12-£20. To book, visit www.cathedral.org.uk or call 01603 630000.

8. Messiah by Candlelight

Saturday 21 December, 7.30pm

Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir will be joined by Norwich Baroque and soloists for their annual performance of Handel's much-loved oratorio.

Tickets £14-£28. To book, visit www.cathedral.org.uk or call 01603 630000.

9. Christmas Procession with Carols

Sunday 22 December, 6pm, and Christmas Eve, 3.30pm

Enjoy the story of Christmas told with carols and readings as the Cathedral Choir moves in procession through the whole Cathedral.

10. Crib Service

Christmas Eve, 12 noon

Fun for all the family as the Nativity story is brought to life! Children are invited to dress as characters from the Nativity story for this informal service.

11. Midnight Mass

Christmas Eve, 11.15pm

Celebrate the birth of Jesus in this traditional service that welcomes in Christmas Day. Please make sure you arrive early.

12. Family Eucharist of Christmas Day

Christmas Day, 10.30am

Celebrate Christmas Day with this special morning service with popular carols.

For more information about Christmas events at Norwich Cathedral events, visit cathedral.org.uk

