7 Christmas events coming to Norfolk this weekend
PUBLISHED: 09:23 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 11 December 2019
From the Norfolk Lights Express festive train to Santa's Magical Journey in Thursford, there is plenty to get you in the Christmas mood in Norfolk this weekend.
1. What: Hippodrome Christmas Spectacular
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: Until January 5, various times
Cost: Adults £20 to £25, concessions £17 to £21, children £12 to £16, hippodromecircus.co.uk/01493 844172
The Hippodrome Christmas Spectacular is one of Europe's largest festive shows and features circus acts from across the globe.
This year includes the stunning Cuban teeterboard acrobats the Cuban Revolution, the world-famous juggler Roberto Carlos from Mexico, Ukrainian strongmen and the heart stopping Wheel of Death from South America.
This amazing cast are joined by stunning dancers and swimmers along with the talented children from Dance Estelle, based at the Yarmouth venue, with its cast of over 50 performers.
The show is hosted throughout by Hippodrome favourite and BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Jack Jay and he will be joined by Norfolk funny man and Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley, whose 'misheard lyrics' audition now has over 19 million views on YouTube.
2. What: Christmas at Bressingham
Where: Bressingham Steam and Gardens, Low Road, Bressingham, IP22 2AA
When: December 14 to December 15, daily December 20 to 24, various times
Cost: Advance £12.50 adults, children (3-12) £15.50, under 3s requiring a present £8, bressingham.co.uk
Father Christmas and his wife and elves will be at Bressingham this Christmas and tickets include a visit to him and a present, a ride on the steam train on the Fen Railway, rides on the Gallopers, a children's entertainer in the Village Hall and The Dads Army Museum will be decorated for Christmas.
3. What: Santa's Magical Journey
Where: Thursford Collection, Fakenham, NR21 0AS
When: December 14 to 15, daily December 17 to 23
Cost: Adults £11.50, children £18.50, under 1s free, thursford.com or call 01328 878477
Your journey takes you past the penguins and polar bears to see all the giant teddy bears ready to load onto Santa's sleigh and past the busy elves using their wonderful wrapping machine.
You will then meet the snowman family, where you will need to watch out for snowballs, and then you make your way through the magical forest before reaching Father Christmas' house and each child will receive a gift.
There will also be a relaxed morning from 9am to 12pm on November 24 for children with additional needs, with less queueing, quieter music and harsh lighting effects will be turned off.
4. What: The Norfolk Lights Express
When: Select dates until December 31
Cost: £15, nnrailway.co.uk, 01263 820800
The train is fully decorated with multi-coloured lights will depart from Sheringham in the darkness and then steam through the countryside to Holt.
You will be treated to a mesmerizing light show with illuminated festive scenes along the way and there will also be a bar and a range of refreshments.
The experience lasts approximately one hour and 20 minutes and on-board there will be an immersive experience to keep you entertained.
The Norfolk Lights Express includes flashing lights which may not be suitable for those with photosensitive or light sensitive epilepsy.
5. What: Father Christmas Experience
Where: Cromer Pier, NR27 9HE
When: December 7, 8, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 9am to 12.30pm
Cost: £12.50 per child, booking essential, call box office on 01263 512495
Shimmer the elf will welcome your family to the theatre bar and will invite your children to colour in a magical photo and play some games and they will then be taken to meet Father Christmas on the stage where they will receive a gift.
You will be emailed a form approximately one week before your experience to help the elves learn a little bit about your child so that Santa can talk to them about their interests and what they want for Christmas.
6. What: Santa Specials
Where: Whitwell & Reepham Station, Reepham, NR10 4GA
When: December 14 to 15, December 18 to 23, hourly 4pm to 7pm
Cost: £14, under 2s free or £5 each with a present from Father Christmas, whitwellstation.com/shop
Enjoy a Santa's Grotto with a difference and take a train ride to meet the man in red, with mince pies, mulled wine and soft drinks on the train and there will be a present for each child under 14.
The gin train is also back by popular demand on December 20, which costs £30pp, and includes a choice of five 25ml gins with Fever Tree tonics in your ticket price and canapes and nibbles to enjoy on the train.
7. What: Father Christmas
Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, Norwich NR13 6DZ
When: December 14 to 15, 11am to 5pm
Cost: £10 per child, pre-booking essentialat fairhavengarden.co.uk
Take a stroll through the woodland to meet the reindeer and visit Father Christmas tucked away among the trees.
There will be live music, craft stalls, illuminations and an Elves' Workshop with Christmas crafts to keep the children busy and festive food in the tea room and marquee.
Garden entry applies for adults and concessions (£6.85/£6.60) and the cost per child includes garden entry from 10am and a present.