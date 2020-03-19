Search

Advanced search

Video

Norfolk cafe launches full English and roast dinner delivery service

PUBLISHED: 16:06 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 19 March 2020

Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton is offering a delivery service of either cooked breakfast or Sunday roast on Mother's Day. Picture: Cafe Savannah

Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton is offering a delivery service of either cooked breakfast or Sunday roast on Mother's Day. Picture: Cafe Savannah

Cafe Savannah

A Norfolk cafe is set to deliver fry-ups and roast dinners direct to your door to make sure no one misses out while stuck indoors.

Violet Thomas, owner of Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton, is also planning to deliver hot meals to those stuck inside due to coronavirus Credit: Violet ThomasViolet Thomas, owner of Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton, is also planning to deliver hot meals to those stuck inside due to coronavirus Credit: Violet Thomas

Cafe Savannah in The Street, Long Stratton, will be launching the service from this Sunday to coincide with Mother’s Day and will deliver in a 15 mile radius, which will include addresses in Norwich.

Owner Violet Thomas, 46, had the idea after the restaurant she had booked for her family this weekend was cancelled due to coronavirus and she didn’t want other mums to miss out.

Mrs Thomas, who opened the cafe three years ago, will be delivering the breakfast from 9am to 11am on Mother’s Day and it serves two people for £22, with eggs, bacon, hash browns, black pudding, sausages, tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans and toast.

READ MORE: Norwich businessman giving free hotel rooms to NHS and food to homeless

The bumper breakfast comes with hash browns, black pudding, sausages, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, baked beans, mushroom and toast Credit: Violet ThomasThe bumper breakfast comes with hash browns, black pudding, sausages, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, baked beans, mushroom and toast Credit: Violet Thomas

As well as letting customers enjoy a full English at home, without needing to wash up piles of pans, it also comes with two hot drinks and a gift for your mum, which will be a flower and a cupcake.

The roast dinner costs £25 for two and will be served from 12pm to 3pm with a choice of pork, chicken or lamb, served with giant Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, vegetables and gravy with two soft drinks and also with a gift.

Both prices include delivery and they are also doing a smaller version for children priced at £4.50 for both the breakfast and roast, including a juice drink.

Mrs Thomas is also planning to launch a delivery service of home-cooked meals within a 10-mile radius from Monday to help her elderly and vulnerable customers who have been advised to stay at home.

The roast dinner comes with all the trimmings and is the perfect way to treat your mum while stuck indoors Credit: Violet ThomasThe roast dinner comes with all the trimmings and is the perfect way to treat your mum while stuck indoors Credit: Violet Thomas

Mrs Thomas said: “Obviously since the announcement on Monday about avoiding restaurants there has been a sudden drop in trade, we have had a few regulars in but people are scared.

“I realised people may be stuck in on Mother’s Day and wanted to do something for everyone.

READ MORE: The people, groups and communities in Norfolk helping others in their hour of need

“We will then be continuing the breakfasts and roasts every Sunday and starting from Monday will also be delivering hot meals, with choices such as spaghetti and beef casserole, from 5pm to 7pm until Saturday each week which will be £5.50, including delivery charge, and £30 for customers that order for all six days.

“A lot of my customers can’t get to the shops at the moment so I wanted to make sure they don’t miss out on a hot meal.”

The delivery service is pre-order only and you can message Cafe Savannah on Facebook, call 01508 535822 or pop-in if you are able to.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ideas for things to do during self-isolation

10 Things to do at home during self isolation. Make fun games using Loo Roll Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Restaurant offers discount for toilet paper amid coronavirus

If customers bring in a toilet roll at The Station Smokehouse they will get money off the entire bill. Picture: Tim Ridley

City’s Premier League shutdown extended to April 30

Daniel Farke's Norwich City await further developments before they know when the Premier League will resume Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24