Norfolk cafe launches full English and roast dinner delivery service

Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton is offering a delivery service of either cooked breakfast or Sunday roast on Mother's Day. Picture: Cafe Savannah Cafe Savannah

A Norfolk cafe is set to deliver fry-ups and roast dinners direct to your door to make sure no one misses out while stuck indoors.

Violet Thomas, owner of Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton, is also planning to deliver hot meals to those stuck inside due to coronavirus Credit: Violet Thomas Violet Thomas, owner of Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton, is also planning to deliver hot meals to those stuck inside due to coronavirus Credit: Violet Thomas

Cafe Savannah in The Street, Long Stratton, will be launching the service from this Sunday to coincide with Mother’s Day and will deliver in a 15 mile radius, which will include addresses in Norwich.

Owner Violet Thomas, 46, had the idea after the restaurant she had booked for her family this weekend was cancelled due to coronavirus and she didn’t want other mums to miss out.

Mrs Thomas, who opened the cafe three years ago, will be delivering the breakfast from 9am to 11am on Mother’s Day and it serves two people for £22, with eggs, bacon, hash browns, black pudding, sausages, tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans and toast.

The bumper breakfast comes with hash browns, black pudding, sausages, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, baked beans, mushroom and toast Credit: Violet Thomas The bumper breakfast comes with hash browns, black pudding, sausages, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, baked beans, mushroom and toast Credit: Violet Thomas

As well as letting customers enjoy a full English at home, without needing to wash up piles of pans, it also comes with two hot drinks and a gift for your mum, which will be a flower and a cupcake.

The roast dinner costs £25 for two and will be served from 12pm to 3pm with a choice of pork, chicken or lamb, served with giant Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, vegetables and gravy with two soft drinks and also with a gift.

Both prices include delivery and they are also doing a smaller version for children priced at £4.50 for both the breakfast and roast, including a juice drink.

Mrs Thomas is also planning to launch a delivery service of home-cooked meals within a 10-mile radius from Monday to help her elderly and vulnerable customers who have been advised to stay at home.

The roast dinner comes with all the trimmings and is the perfect way to treat your mum while stuck indoors Credit: Violet Thomas The roast dinner comes with all the trimmings and is the perfect way to treat your mum while stuck indoors Credit: Violet Thomas

Mrs Thomas said: “Obviously since the announcement on Monday about avoiding restaurants there has been a sudden drop in trade, we have had a few regulars in but people are scared.

“I realised people may be stuck in on Mother’s Day and wanted to do something for everyone.

“We will then be continuing the breakfasts and roasts every Sunday and starting from Monday will also be delivering hot meals, with choices such as spaghetti and beef casserole, from 5pm to 7pm until Saturday each week which will be £5.50, including delivery charge, and £30 for customers that order for all six days.

“A lot of my customers can’t get to the shops at the moment so I wanted to make sure they don’t miss out on a hot meal.”

The delivery service is pre-order only and you can message Cafe Savannah on Facebook, call 01508 535822 or pop-in if you are able to.