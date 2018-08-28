Video

Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

The latest restaurant in Castle Mall’s new £3 million development in Timberhill Terrace has opened to the public.

Bourgee restaurant, marketed as “affordable luxury”, specialises in steak and lobster and diners are brought a board of meat and fish to their table to choose from.

The restaurant first opened in Southend-on-Sea in Essex in 2014 which was followed by openings in Chelmsford, Bury St Edmunds and Southend Airport.

Due to a director dispute earlier this year, all the venues apart from Southend Airport went into administration.

James Welling and Mark Baumann, two of the four original directors, are now going it alone with the new Norwich restaurant.

Mr Bauman said: “Bourgee is a concept James and I had ten years ago, I’m a Michelin-trained chef and got to the stage where I was disappointed with going out and found things sub-standard.

“It is affordable luxury, we’re not cheap but we’re not expensive - you can buy a £10 lunch menu or expensive champagne with wagyu steak but everyone will be treated the same way.”

The restaurant is spread over two floors with a restaurant downstairs and a lounge upstairs with a champagne bar and tapas menu.

The pair also have plans for a new Essex site in 2019 and ambitions to take Bourgee across the UK over the next five years.

Mr Welling said: “We love Norwich, it’s a great city and we came here a year and a half ago to look at a number of locations and spoke to the guys at Castle Mall and saw this venue and a great opportunity.

“There was nothing really sat in the niche we have created as there are high end restaurants and chains but nothing in that middle gap.

“It’s always a challenge opening a new restaurant but in terms of arriving in Norwich as a brand we are working hard to push out our message that this is something different.”

Bourgee joins Cocina Mexican restaurant and Veeno wine bar in Timberhill Terrace with Babel set to open in 2019.