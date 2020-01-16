Norwich cake shop to sell all sweet treats for £1 this month

Nikita and Terry Pegler are offering £1 cakes throughout January at their business Bake Away in Sprowston Road, Norwich.

With cold weather and the post-Christmas blues, a Norwich cake shop is making January a little sweeter by selling their products for £1 throughout January.

Bake Away in Sprowston Road, opposite The Brickmakers pub

You many need to ditch those new year diets early as you will be able to get any cake from Bake Away, in 555 Sprowston Road opposite The Brickmakers pub, for £1 and you can get as many as you like.

The treats on offer includes cupcakes, tray bakes, such as brownies and rocky road, cookies and they also sell nostalgic school dinner favourites on rotation such as toffee cream tarts and chocolate sponge cakes.

The business is owned by couple Nikita and Terry Pegler, who launched the business from home in 2017 and opened their first shop in September 2019 and it has proved a huge success.

Bakewell slice at Bake Away in Norwich

Mrs Pegler said: "My husband had been a chef in various places and I did a lot of baking at home.

"We started out making birthday and wedding cakes and then decided to open the shop and it has been extremely popular as there is nothing nearby like us.

Nikita and Terry Pegler first launched Bake Away from home in 2017 and opened their first shop in September 2019

"We had queues out the door for the first six to eight weeks and have been selling out every day and have regulars who come in two or three times a week.

"We have decided to offer £1 cakes as we know people are hard up during January and we want to give a taste of what we offer to people who haven't been already and to give a special treat to our regulars."

Although not included in the deal, the couple have also recently branched out into savoury food, which includes sausage rolls, cheese scones, quiches and baguettes.

Oreo brownies at Bake Away in Norwich

The couple also rely solely on social media for their marketing, where they post the homemade delights on offer that day and have over 8,000 likes on Facebook.

Bake Away is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11am to 2pm and Saturday 10am to 3pm but closes earlier if it sells out. The shop is closed on Friday, January 17.