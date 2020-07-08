Big Brother winner to star in music video shot in Norfolk

Big Brother winner Pete Bennett with local artists Rednek and Last Word while scouting locations for their new music video which will be shot in Norfolk Picture: Supplied Archant

Big Brother winner turned actor Pete Bennett is set to star in the latest music video for award-winning artist Rednek and it will be shot across Norfolk.

Rednek, Sabrina Tiberi, Pete Bennett and Last Word scouting out locations for the music video Picture: Supplied Rednek, Sabrina Tiberi, Pete Bennett and Last Word scouting out locations for the music video Picture: Supplied

Pete shot to fame after winning the 2006 series of the show and he was a huge hit with viewers for his lovable personality and raising awareness of Tourette’s syndrome.

Since appearing on the reality show, he has become an actor and is currently starring in sitcom Green Fingers on Amazon Prime.

Pete is now set to appear in the comeback single ‘Shutyamaaf’ from Watton-based artist Rednek, real name Rob Preston, who has spent four years away from the limelight.

Rednek, who describes his style as “bass-infused festival music with influences of dubstep”, invited Pete up to Norfolk earlier this week to scout locations for the video which will be shot on August 1.

The track features Gorleston-based rapper Last Word and Joe Egan will also star in the video, who was Mike Tyson’s sparring partner for 15 years.

Award-winning artist Rednek at his studio in Watton Picture: Sonya Duncan Award-winning artist Rednek at his studio in Watton Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rednek moved from London to Watton in Norfolk in 2014, where he opened a studio, and he has been making music both as a producer and artist since he was 14.

He has produced for acts including Sinitta, Tinie Tempah and even Dr. Dre, who flew him over to Hollywood, and as an artist he has toured the US and played for crowds of up to 25,000 people.

Rednek said: “The video is set in 2025 when the world has been placed on a sugar ban which has created a black market.

“We will be shooting in Southend-on-Sea in Essex and in Watton, Gorleston and Yarmouth in Norfolk.

“Pete will be acting as a sugar addict and I wanted to get him involved as he has such a big personality and I was a huge fan of him on Big Brother.

“He absolutely loved Norfolk and said he had never slept so well as it was so quiet and peaceful.”

All the profits will go to charity Unmasked Mental Health and campaigner Benny James will also star in the video.