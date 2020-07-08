Search

Advanced search

Big Brother winner to star in music video shot in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:52 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 08 July 2020

Big Brother winner Pete Bennett with local artists Rednek and Last Word while scouting locations for their new music video which will be shot in Norfolk Picture: Supplied

Big Brother winner Pete Bennett with local artists Rednek and Last Word while scouting locations for their new music video which will be shot in Norfolk Picture: Supplied

Archant

Big Brother winner turned actor Pete Bennett is set to star in the latest music video for award-winning artist Rednek and it will be shot across Norfolk.

Rednek, Sabrina Tiberi, Pete Bennett and Last Word scouting out locations for the music video Picture: SuppliedRednek, Sabrina Tiberi, Pete Bennett and Last Word scouting out locations for the music video Picture: Supplied

Pete shot to fame after winning the 2006 series of the show and he was a huge hit with viewers for his lovable personality and raising awareness of Tourette’s syndrome.

Since appearing on the reality show, he has become an actor and is currently starring in sitcom Green Fingers on Amazon Prime.

Pete is now set to appear in the comeback single ‘Shutyamaaf’ from Watton-based artist Rednek, real name Rob Preston, who has spent four years away from the limelight.

Rednek, who describes his style as “bass-infused festival music with influences of dubstep”, invited Pete up to Norfolk earlier this week to scout locations for the video which will be shot on August 1.

READ MORE: 9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

The track features Gorleston-based rapper Last Word and Joe Egan will also star in the video, who was Mike Tyson’s sparring partner for 15 years.

Award-winning artist Rednek at his studio in Watton Picture: Sonya DuncanAward-winning artist Rednek at his studio in Watton Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rednek moved from London to Watton in Norfolk in 2014, where he opened a studio, and he has been making music both as a producer and artist since he was 14.

He has produced for acts including Sinitta, Tinie Tempah and even Dr. Dre, who flew him over to Hollywood, and as an artist he has toured the US and played for crowds of up to 25,000 people.

Rednek said: “The video is set in 2025 when the world has been placed on a sugar ban which has created a black market.

READ MORE: 7 famous musicians who live in Norfolk

“We will be shooting in Southend-on-Sea in Essex and in Watton, Gorleston and Yarmouth in Norfolk.

“Pete will be acting as a sugar addict and I wanted to get him involved as he has such a big personality and I was a huge fan of him on Big Brother.

“He absolutely loved Norfolk and said he had never slept so well as it was so quiet and peaceful.”

All the profits will go to charity Unmasked Mental Health and campaigner Benny James will also star in the video.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

A11 and A47 delays expected due to abnormal load

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk along the A11 and A47 on Thursday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk, public health boss says

Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Serial beggar caught - and jailed - again

Carl Horth has been jailed for breaching the terms of his ASBO by begging in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Driver arrested after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

‘Pedestrianisation through the COVID door’ - benches installed on town centre roads

Benches have been added to North Walsham's market place. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske