7 famous musicians who live in Norfolk

From The Charlatans front man Tim Burgess to pop star Bailey May, Norfolk is a hotbed of talent with many big names in the music industry calling it home.

1. Tim Burgess, Holt

Tim Burgess has swapped his rock and roll lifestyle with The Charlatans for a laid back life on the north Norfolk coast and in 2018 he dropped off a record of never heard material to Holt’s Vinyl Vault.

The group found fame in the 90s and had four top ten hits with One to Another, North Country Boy, How High and The Only One I Know.

2. Lene Lovich, near Downham Market

Singer-songwriter Lene Lovich spent her early childhood in Detroit, Michigan, and moved to England aged 13 where she first gained popularity with single Lucky Number in 1979, which reached number three in the UK charts.

With her trademark Gothic style it isn’t any surprise she has now settled in Norfolk, which is rich in haunting folklore including the dreaded Black Shuck dog.

3. Rick Wakeman, near Diss

Songwriter and keyboardist Rick Wakeman moved to Norfolk in 2004 and alongside appearing at festivals and venues across the county he has also become heavily involved in community life, including campaigning to save his village’s post office, switching on the Diss Christmas Lights and he is also a patron of Feline Care in East Harling.

The 70-year-old, born and raised in London, is best known for being in the progressive rock bank Yes and he also contributed to BBC comedy series Grumpy Old Men.

4. Let’s Eat Grandma, Norwich

Let’s Eat Grandma, consisting of childhood friends Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, released their debut album I, Gemini in 2016 through Transgressive Records and their second album in 2018, called I’m All Ears, won album of the year at the Q Awards 2018.

The pair play at festivals across the world and previously attended Norwich Access to Music and they were discovered while performing at Norwich’s Sound & Vision Festival.

5. Bailey May. Norwich

Bailey May is part of international pop group Now United, created by Simon Fuller who is behind Pop Idol, and consists of 15 members from around the world and he represents the Philippines as his mum is Filipino.

He may only be 17, but the former Notre Dame High School pupil has 3.4 million Instagram followers, a huge fan base in Asia and South America and he was first discovered from his YouTube channel where he covered songs by artists such as Sean Kingston and One Direction.

6. Dave Rowntree, Norwich

Brit pop star Dave Rowntree is best known as the drummer of Blur who had number one hits Beetlebum and Country House.

Dave, who is also a qualified lawyer, performed at the Common People club night at OPEN Norwich in 2017 and the same year he was elected as a labour councillor on Norfolk County Council for the university ward in the city.

7. Steve Ignorant, Sea Palling

Steve Ignorant, born Steven Williams, co-founded punk band Crass with Penny Rimbaud in the 70s and he is still riding the wave as he is now a member of the Sea Palling lifeboat crew.

Crass, formed in Essex, promoted anarchism as a way of life and advocated animal rights, feminism and anti-fascism.