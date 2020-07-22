Search

Alice in Wonderland touring open air venues in Norfolk this summer

PUBLISHED: 14:54 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 22 July 2020

Alice in Wonderland is touring open-air venues in Norfolk this summer, including Norwich's Plantation Garden Picture: Nic Skerten/Denise Bradley

Alice in Wonderland is touring open-air venues in Norfolk this summer, including Norwich's Plantation Garden Picture: Nic Skerten/Denise Bradley

Archant

Escape down the rabbit hole and finally enjoy live theatre again in Norfolk, as Alice in Wonderland will be performed at outdoor venues across the county this summer.

Strange Fascination Theatre director Simon Michael-Morgan will also play The White Rabbit Picture: Nic SkertenStrange Fascination Theatre director Simon Michael-Morgan will also play The White Rabbit Picture: Nic Skerten

Now the government has allowed outdoor performances to return, Strange Fascination Theatre is embarking on a mini-tour of Norfolk this August.

The tour begins at The Plantation Garden in Norwich on August 8 and 9, followed by Hoveton Hall on August 15, Catton Park, also in the city, on August 16 and Raynham Hall, near Fakenham, on August 22.

Rehearsals were due to start in June for the theatre company’s 2020 open air show Treasure Island, but as this has been unable to happen the 2017 Alice in Wonderland production will be revived instead.

READ MORE: ‘The hand sanitiser isn’t a clue’ - Norwich escape room reopens with social distancing measures

Hayley Evenett will be playing the title role in the Norfolk tour of Alice in Wonderland Picture: Nic SkertenHayley Evenett will be playing the title role in the Norfolk tour of Alice in Wonderland Picture: Nic Skerten

Strange Fascination Theatre was established six years ago by couple Simon Michael-Morgan and Daisy Plackett, who live in Coltishall, and they will play The White Rabbit and Caterpillar, respectively, with James Ducker as the The Mad Hatter, Hayley Evenett as Alice and Helen Fullerton as The Queen of Hearts.

Mr Michael-Morgan, who is also the writer and director, said: “I met Daisy working on a show in Germany and then we moved to Norfolk and wanted to bring immersive, open air theatre to the area, so we employed other creatives and began with A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2015.

READ MORE: Drive-in cinema returning to Norfolk Showground with added horrors

“After the announcement that we could return from July 11 we decided to put on a show we have done before as we all know it and have all the props.”

The Queen of Hearts will be played by Helen Fullerton and they are reviving their 2017 show Picture: Nic SkertenThe Queen of Hearts will be played by Helen Fullerton and they are reviving their 2017 show Picture: Nic Skerten

Audience members can bring their own food along with picnic rugs and chairs, but must remain two metres apart from other groups, and there will be toilets at every site.

Miss Plackett said: “There will be lots of very visual things such a puppets, big props and larger than life characters with songs and audience interaction, but in a socially distanced way,

“It is the chance to see some live entertainment, which a lot of people have been missing since lockdown, and it will be lots of fun.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance at ticketsource.co.uk/strange-fascination-theatre

