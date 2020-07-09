Search

Advanced search

Video

Gyms given green light to reopen and outdoor performances to return this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:20 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 09 July 2020

Gyms closed since March are set to be allowed to reopen by mid-July. Picture: PA Images

Gyms closed since March are set to be allowed to reopen by mid-July. Picture: PA Images

DPA/PA Images

Fitness clubs, gyms and indoor pools will be allowed to reopen at the end of the month, with outdoor arts performances set to resume from the weekend, the government has announced.

Jason Elves, general manager, PureGym and Matt Culliton. Picture: ArchantJason Elves, general manager, PureGym and Matt Culliton. Picture: Archant

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced on Thursday night that indoor pools, gyms and other sports facilities will be able to open on July 25 in the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.

Outdoor swimming pools in England and cricket can also return this weekend.

Outdoor arts performances - including theatres, opera, dance and music - will also be able to resume from July 11 although audience numbers will be restricted and will be subject to social distancing rules.

Phoenix Gym at St Mary's Works in Norwich. Reopening fitness centres will have to adhere to strict safety measures. Picture: Phoenix GymPhoenix Gym at St Mary's Works in Norwich. Reopening fitness centres will have to adhere to strict safety measures. Picture: Phoenix Gym

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said a change in planning rules will also mean theatres, concert halls and live music venues will be protected from demolition or change of use by developers, stopping those that have been made temporarily vacant during lockdown disappearing altogether.

Beauticians, tattooists and tanning salons can also reopen from Monday.

Mr Dowden told the Downing Street press conference: “Having allowed hairdressers to reopen, beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close contact services can now do the same, I’m pleased to say, from Monday.

Brad Williams, a personal trainer who runs Gym 121 in Norwich. Picture: SubmittedBrad Williams, a personal trainer who runs Gym 121 in Norwich. Picture: Submitted

“Of course that will be subject to some restrictions on particularly high-risk services.”

The news will come as a relief to gym members, trainers and owners of fitness clubs who expressed bitter disappointment at being left out of the previous easing of restrictions that allowed pubs and food outlets to open but not them.

MORE: Tattoo parlours anger at being ‘overlooked’ and told to stay closed

Pure Gym on Riverside, one of three in Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyPure Gym on Riverside, one of three in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Brad Williams, a personal trainer who runs Gym 121 at the Royal Norwich golf course as well as Club 100 health clubs in Norwich and London, said: “This has been a long time coming and I’m very much looking forward to hearing when we can finally restart.

“I have been in touch with UK Active and they have said there are certain regulations we are going to have to stick to but it’s not impossible to do. I don’t think it is going to affect how people train too much.”

Members of the government’s SAGE Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport visited gyms, including PureGym and David Lloyd Leisure, last week to see how a reopening could be handled.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA WireDigital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Humphrey Cobbold, chief executive of the PureGym chain, which has three fitness centres in Norwich and one in Wisbech, said: “We are absolutely ready to go and have been ready for quite a while. We have got the protocols in place, we just want to get started.”

Jason Elves, in charge of the company’s regional hub of gyms, said almost half of the cardio equipment such as treadmills were being removed to allow social distancing and new ‘train safe’ areas created for people to work out away from others.

Opening hours will be reduced initially with members recommended to use the Pure Gym app to visit at quiet times and avoid queuing.

MORE: Government to pick up half the bill for meals eaten out in August

Mr Williams said his clients were raring to get back. “There are a lot of people who have gained weight and got into bad habits during lockdown,” he said.

“I have had clients saying as soon as you restart we’ll be back. I’ve not had anyone be hesitant about coming back at all.

“I have done some online training and one client has said he’d like to stay doing it online but only because it is convenient for him.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after graffiti attacks on Nelson statue

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Gyms given green light to reopen and outdoor performances to return this weekend

Gyms closed since March are set to be allowed to reopen by mid-July. Picture: PA Images

‘It’s unwalkable’ - man could’ve been injured by thistles on overgrown path

The footpath between Waxham Road and the old school in Sea Palling which has become overgrown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske