Gyms given green light to reopen and outdoor performances to return this weekend

Gyms closed since March are set to be allowed to reopen by mid-July. Picture: PA Images DPA/PA Images

Fitness clubs, gyms and indoor pools will be allowed to reopen at the end of the month, with outdoor arts performances set to resume from the weekend, the government has announced.

Jason Elves, general manager, PureGym and Matt Culliton. Picture: Archant Jason Elves, general manager, PureGym and Matt Culliton. Picture: Archant

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced on Thursday night that indoor pools, gyms and other sports facilities will be able to open on July 25 in the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.

Outdoor swimming pools in England and cricket can also return this weekend.

Outdoor arts performances - including theatres, opera, dance and music - will also be able to resume from July 11 although audience numbers will be restricted and will be subject to social distancing rules.

Phoenix Gym at St Mary's Works in Norwich. Reopening fitness centres will have to adhere to strict safety measures. Picture: Phoenix Gym Phoenix Gym at St Mary's Works in Norwich. Reopening fitness centres will have to adhere to strict safety measures. Picture: Phoenix Gym

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said a change in planning rules will also mean theatres, concert halls and live music venues will be protected from demolition or change of use by developers, stopping those that have been made temporarily vacant during lockdown disappearing altogether.

Beauticians, tattooists and tanning salons can also reopen from Monday.

Mr Dowden told the Downing Street press conference: “Having allowed hairdressers to reopen, beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close contact services can now do the same, I’m pleased to say, from Monday.

Brad Williams, a personal trainer who runs Gym 121 in Norwich. Picture: Submitted Brad Williams, a personal trainer who runs Gym 121 in Norwich. Picture: Submitted

“Of course that will be subject to some restrictions on particularly high-risk services.”

The news will come as a relief to gym members, trainers and owners of fitness clubs who expressed bitter disappointment at being left out of the previous easing of restrictions that allowed pubs and food outlets to open but not them.

Pure Gym on Riverside, one of three in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Pure Gym on Riverside, one of three in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Brad Williams, a personal trainer who runs Gym 121 at the Royal Norwich golf course as well as Club 100 health clubs in Norwich and London, said: “This has been a long time coming and I’m very much looking forward to hearing when we can finally restart.

“I have been in touch with UK Active and they have said there are certain regulations we are going to have to stick to but it’s not impossible to do. I don’t think it is going to affect how people train too much.”

Members of the government’s SAGE Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport visited gyms, including PureGym and David Lloyd Leisure, last week to see how a reopening could be handled.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Humphrey Cobbold, chief executive of the PureGym chain, which has three fitness centres in Norwich and one in Wisbech, said: “We are absolutely ready to go and have been ready for quite a while. We have got the protocols in place, we just want to get started.”

Jason Elves, in charge of the company’s regional hub of gyms, said almost half of the cardio equipment such as treadmills were being removed to allow social distancing and new ‘train safe’ areas created for people to work out away from others.

Opening hours will be reduced initially with members recommended to use the Pure Gym app to visit at quiet times and avoid queuing.

Mr Williams said his clients were raring to get back. “There are a lot of people who have gained weight and got into bad habits during lockdown,” he said.

“I have had clients saying as soon as you restart we’ll be back. I’ve not had anyone be hesitant about coming back at all.

“I have done some online training and one client has said he’d like to stay doing it online but only because it is convenient for him.”