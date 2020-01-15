The Battle of the Burgers begins in Norfolk

What will be your favourite 'secret' burger? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Eat out in Norfolk and vote for your favourite burger- with vegan, veggie and beef-free options included.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Secret Menu Norfolk (which has seen dozens of pubs, restaurants and cafes create off-menu dishes) is now in full swing.

And now it has another feather in its cap - Battle of the Burgers.

"Since there are over 15 burgers offered in Secret Menu Norfolk, I thought I'd make it a little competitive," says Zena Leech-Carlton, the organiser, who's running the event not-for-profit as part of her Love Norwich Food Blog.

MORE: 50 'secret' dishes you can eat in Norfolk in 2020

"People will be able to vote for their favourite burger via social media on Instagram @love_norwich_food and @secret_menu_norfolk plus @menunorfolk via Twitter. Or via Facebook or email at www.lovenorfolkfood.co.uk. It will be on a five star basis. Rate your off-menu burger out of five, naming the venue and burger."

The winning restaurant (with the most stars at the end of March) will win a trophy, plus one voter will be selected at random to win a prize.

"It's not all about beef," Zena adds. "There is pork belly, lamb, duck, a few fried chicken burgers, and you'll even find a breakfast burger and of course two mighty fine vegan and three vegetarian burgers. So far there are 17 to choose from with Secret Menu Norfolk, and more will be added in the coming weeks."

Without further ado, here are just 10 of the burgers you can sample and rate.

1. The Black and Blue Burger, Carpenters Arms, Wighton - two 4oz beef patties, roasted garlic flat mushroom, truffle aioli, bacon and Binham Blue cheese in a sesame brioche bun with truffle and Parmesan fries and beer battered onion rings - £15.

2. Crispy Pork Belly Burger, The York, Norwich - a crisp pork belly wedge with homemade honey mustard, fermented chilli, caramelised onion and salad in a soft burger bun with house chips - £12.95.

3. The Chilli Lamb Burger, ToHo, Norwich - lamb patty in a brioche bun loaded with chilli and cheese, with fries and a mint mayo dip - £10.95.

You may also want to watch:

4. The Fox Combo Burger, The Fox Steak House, Havingham - 6oz flame grilled burger with bacon, cheddar, salad, panko crumbed halloumi sticks, and chilli jam, in a bun with beer battered onion rings and fries - £15.95.

5. The Loaded Breakfast Burger Bap, That Café, Norwich - a soft white bap stuffed with pork burger patty, Archers bacon and sausage, hash brown and a fried runny egg - £6.

6. The Italian Job, The Plough Inn, Marsham - 4oz steak burger, Norfolk Dapple cheese, Italian sausage, breaded lasagne wedge in a brioche bun with skinny and tiger fries, Norfolk beer battered onion rings and purple slaw - £15.95.

7. Buffalo Blue Cheese Burger, The Tipsy Vegan, Norwich - buffalo hot sauce, buttermilk fried seitan burger, vegan blue cheese sauce, lettuce and tomato, in a bun with Parmesan herb chips - £11.50.

8. The Camemburger, Golden Star, Norwich - whole chunk of camembert, breaded and deep fried in a brioche bun with house cut chips and red onion marmalade - £9.95.

9. Chicken Tikka Bhaji Burger, The White Horse, Neatishead - crispy deep-fried breaded chicken tikka fillet topped with onion bhaji on lettuce in a bun with passionfruit and mango chutney and poppadoms - £12.95.

10. Mucky Duck, Gonzos, Norwich - Gonzos patty in a brioche bap with shredded duck, spring onion, cucumber and chilli, with Chinese fried crispy pancake and hoisin sauce and fries (vegan version available) - £13.95.