Foodie to launch Secret Menu Norfolk with 80 pubs and restaurants taking part

Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi in Norwich will have a sharing platter full of surprises for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: supplied by Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi supplied by Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi

So far more than 80 cafes, pubs and restaurants are signed up to sell secret, off-menu dishes.

Secret menu norfolk logo Secret menu norfolk logo

Shhh. Go hide in a corner with this article, because we're about to reveal a little 'secret'. If you're the kind of person who likes to be 'in the know' and 'on the pulse' read on, as something very special indeed is due to land in Norfolk.

Something that will have your Instagram and Twitter followers begging for more!

What is this event we allude to I hear you cry impatiently? Well, let me tell you all about Secret Menu Norfolk!

Secret menus are nothing new. KFC, Starbucks, McDonalds and even this year Samsung, have all had little edible tricks up their sleeves for diners. Simply rock up, whisper the 'secret item' (often found on social media)into the ear of a kindly looking server, and tuck in with that smug look on your face. We're talking monster burgers with never-before-seen fillings. Sky-high freakshakes smothered in chocolate bars. Unicorn rainbow lattes.

Moya Bubble Tea in Norwich will sell a tea with triple bubbles as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Jamie Honeywood Moya Bubble Tea in Norwich will sell a tea with triple bubbles as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A Norwich foodie (who wants to remain anonymous at this stage) is set to launch Norfolk's own secret menu series this autumn, with a full announcement coming from November, and with the dishes to be available from January to March 2020.

Already more than 80 pubs, cafes and restaurants are signed up to the free event, with hopes that over 100 will be involved.

"I'm so excited," says *The Secret Eater. "What we'll have is dozens of off-menu items available all over the county and so many places are taking part, from Erpingham House to Cuppy Hut, The Last Wine Bar and Eric's Fish and Chips. The idea is after the launch people will go to our website, find a place that's taking part, and see what their secret menu item is, including its price. Some dishes will have to be pre-ordered, but for others you just turn up, ask for the 'secret menu' item and wait to be served. We've got a few places with some really inventive chefs who are looking forward to doing something a little bit different and exciting."

Only those in the know will be able to order the items, which will not appear on the venues' regular menu.

Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips which will have a special platter available off-menu as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Neil Didsbury Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips which will have a special platter available off-menu as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Neil Didsbury

"The menus will run from January 2020 to March and then businesses can choose to keep their dish on, leave the Secret Menu or change their dish. It's all free promotion to them. Not many people have money to go out after Christmas so this is all about driving customers into local independent restaurants for something fun and unusual."

Watch this space as we reveal further details in November.

What's(secretly)on the menu?

You may also want to watch:

We've had an exclusive look at what diners can expect from Secret Menu Norfolk. Delights will include:

1. Lotus Spread Freakshakes from And Eat It on Norwich Market.

2. The Plough Inn at Marsham will have The Plough Inn Italian Job burger, pairing a 4oz burger with Norfolk Dapple cheese, Italian sausage, crispy breaded lasagne wedge, toasted brioche, skinny tiger fries, Norfolk beer battered onion rings and purple slaw for £15.95.

3. Ciscoe's in Norwich will offer a Secret Sushi Freestyle - a sharing platter the likes of which has never been seen there before. Priced at £50 it promises to be colourful, playful and uniquely decorated with loads of surprises.

4. Pre-order a family-sized pie with mash, peas and gravy for four of you at Flaming Galah in Norwich - only £20.

5. At Moya Bubble Tea in Norwich order the secret tea with triple bubbles for £3.70.

6. Eric's Fish and Chips is offering a secret eat-in dish of grilled king prawns and squid with lemon curry spice at Thornham (£7), and a supersized meal of large cod, squid, prawns, chips, and tartare sauce with homemade lemonade for £15.

7. Karma Kafe in Norwich will have a reduced price vegan shake cake (banoffee, apple pie or Bakewell tart) for £3 - apparently each one includes one of your five a day.