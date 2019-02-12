Opinion

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

Not everyone bade a tearful farewell to the Tornados which finally left Marham for good on Thursday.

The incredibly noisy war planes have blighted many lives over the 40 years as they fly over our homes and farmland.

As a villager in Denver I have spent countless hours waiting for planes to disappear before finishing conversations and despite direct conversations with officers about deafening flight paths directly over villages there appears to be a total disregard for the people who live under their wings.

My greatest fear is that the new Typhoon regime and will repeat the bad habits of the old Tornado pilots and use Denver and Denver Sluice as their beacon home … which brings the planes directly over our village day and night.

So, on behalf of all those who don’t see war machines as something to celebrate or be proud off or regard their “sailing majestically” over our homes as something to wonder at I say: “Goodbye and good riddance.”