WATCH: The final Tornado flypass through the pilots’ eyes

PUBLISHED: 14:58 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 04 March 2019

Tornados sign off with a diamond nine formation in a flypast at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop

Tornados sign off with a diamond nine formation in a flypast at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

RAF Marham has released this incredible footage which shows a pilot’s view of the Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk.

Thousands of aviation fans descended on RAF Marham and surrounding areas on Thursday, February 28, to catch a glimpse of the nine iconic jets performing a flypast over Norfolk for the last time.

The fighter jet began its service 40 years ago in 1979 and first saw action during the Gulf War in 1991.

Since then, the aircraft has been used in operations over Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya.

Crews flew their final mission from RAF Akrotiri, in Cyprus, on January 31, before returning to RAF Marham ahead of their retirement.

The Tornado’s role has been taken over by the new Typhoon jet, which has been modified to carry the same weapons and surveillance equipment.

