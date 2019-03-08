Gallery

See how a Norfolk interior designer transformed this Victorian manor house into a home worth £1.3m

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

This magnificent late Victorian six bedroom country house, on the market now with Sowerbys for £1.3m, is situated in the village of Erpingham, only twenty minutes from the stunning north Norfolk coast and just a few miles from the historical market town of Aylsham.

Secluded in an acre of mature private gardens with an impressive vista leading down to a neighbouring lake, The Grange has been lovingly restored by its interior designer owner, Lady Denise Butler, over a number of years.

Set over three floors with a wealth of period features, five reception rooms and a hand-built bespoke fitted kitchen, this property has real appeal for those wanting a traditional country retreat. The ground floor features a beautiful stained glass entrance door, parquet floor, and a striking three storey staircase, featuring low level painted wood panelling and a number of immaculately restored period threshold archways, cornices and stained glass windows.

The splendid dual aspect drawing room offers fine views over the grounds and there is a stunning central marble fireplace, flanked by solid wood bookcases. The rear of the ground floor serves the hand-built kitchen, complete with marble-top island and Lacanche range cooker,

through which is access to the substantial garden room with Travertine tiled flooring - the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine, admire the views and of course ideal for entertaining multiple guests.

The design throughout this house exudes style and tradition, without being fussy or oppressing. There is a snug/library which could act as a glorious little hideaway for afternoon naps with a book. Also downstairs and adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room and a neatly positioned study-come-office.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, with another two bedrooms off the main landing, all en-suite and one with nifty access to a roof terrace.

Finally, up on the third floor there are a further three guest bedrooms, also all en-suite. This is a really remarkable home and could work beautifully as a family home and/or a commercial venture.

Call Sowerbys now on 01603 761441 to arrange a viewing.

