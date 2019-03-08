Logo
Gallery

See how a Norfolk interior designer transformed this Victorian manor house into a home worth £1.3m

PUBLISHED: 09:55 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 01 November 2019

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

This magnificent late Victorian six bedroom country house, on the market now with Sowerbys for £1.3m, is situated in the village of Erpingham, only twenty minutes from the stunning north Norfolk coast and just a few miles from the historical market town of Aylsham.

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Secluded in an acre of mature private gardens with an impressive vista leading down to a neighbouring lake, The Grange has been lovingly restored by its interior designer owner, Lady Denise Butler, over a number of years.

Set over three floors with a wealth of period features, five reception rooms and a hand-built bespoke fitted kitchen, this property has real appeal for those wanting a traditional country retreat. The ground floor features a beautiful stained glass entrance door, parquet floor, and a striking three storey staircase, featuring low level painted wood panelling and a number of immaculately restored period threshold archways, cornices and stained glass windows.

MORE: Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk's best kept secrets?

The splendid dual aspect drawing room offers fine views over the grounds and there is a stunning central marble fireplace, flanked by solid wood bookcases. The rear of the ground floor serves the hand-built kitchen, complete with marble-top island and Lacanche range cooker,

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

through which is access to the substantial garden room with Travertine tiled flooring - the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine, admire the views and of course ideal for entertaining multiple guests.

The design throughout this house exudes style and tradition, without being fussy or oppressing. There is a snug/library which could act as a glorious little hideaway for afternoon naps with a book. Also downstairs and adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room and a neatly positioned study-come-office.

MORE: Former manor house gifted by King Edward III goes up for sale

Upstairs is the master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, with another two bedrooms off the main landing, all en-suite and one with nifty access to a roof terrace.

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Finally, up on the third floor there are a further three guest bedrooms, also all en-suite. This is a really remarkable home and could work beautifully as a family home and/or a commercial venture.

Call Sowerbys now on 01603 761441 to arrange a viewing.

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: SowerbysThis late Victorian country house is on the market with Sowerbys for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Five treated by paramedics after Halloween nightclub fire

Mantra in Prince of Wales Road was evacuated after an electrical fire on Halloween. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Adventure park welcomes 2 millionth visitor

Glowing lanterns and lights illuminate the woods at Bewilderwood during their Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade Picture: Neil Perry / Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists