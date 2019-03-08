Former manor house gifted by King Edward III goes up for sale

Bulls Hall offers a wealth of period features including beautiful studwork. Picture: Durrants Archant

Bulls Hall in the Suffolk village of Yaxley is one of two manor houses in the area to be recorded in the Domesday Book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bulls Hall is a property of great historical significance. Picture: Durrants Bulls Hall is a property of great historical significance. Picture: Durrants

The property, which is Grade II listed and of great historical and architectural significance, has now come on to the market with Durrants for £735,000.

It gets its name from the 14th century when, in 1328, King Edward gifted it to William de Bulle.

In its current form, the property dates back to 1530 and is made almost entirely of medieval oak timber frame with many mullion windows, inglenook fireplaces, exposed brick and pamment flooring still visible today. Many of the rooms also have closely spaced oak studwork exhibiting the wealth of its orginal owner.

Along with its history and unique character, the property offers a comprehensive range of family-sized accommodation and would suit a varied range of buyers including extended or multi-generational families.

Bulls Hall is a property of great historical significance. Picture: Durrants Bulls Hall is a property of great historical significance. Picture: Durrants

The property has been maintained and improved over the years, particularly by its current owners. It has a large dining room, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and study on the ground floor, along with a further kitchen, reception room, shower room, bedroom and studio bedroom which could serve as a self-contained annex or be incorporated into the main house.

In total, the property has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and two good-sized bathrooms.

Outside, the garden and land extends to approximately 2.45 acres, which is screened from the road. The grounds are a mixture of garden, woodland, orchard, grassland, with two ponds and a traditional seven-bay cart shed which is now used as garaging.

For more information about this property, please contact Durrants on 01379 642233.

Bulls Hall is a property of great historical significance. Picture: Durrants Bulls Hall is a property of great historical significance. Picture: Durrants

Bulls Hall comes with approximately 2.45 acres of land which is screened from the road. Picture: Durrants Bulls Hall comes with approximately 2.45 acres of land which is screened from the road. Picture: Durrants

You may also want to watch: