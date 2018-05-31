Live the life of luxury at this £290,000 riverside flat in the city centre

This two-bedroom flat at Bridgemaster Court in Norwich offers gorgeous views over the River Wensum and is available to buy for £290,000. Picture: William H Brown Archant

A two-bedroom flat with gorgeous views of the River Wensum has come on the market at Bridgemaster Court in Norwich.

The property is located in a peninsula-style part of the development, with no apartment above, and available to buy with William H Brown for £290,000.

It features both lift and stair access, underground secure parking and a beautiful wrap around balcony with gorgeous views of the River Wensum.

Inside, there is an impressive open-plan living area, including a fully fitted kitchen with built-in appliances and engineered wood floors.

The master bedroom has a uPVC double-glazed window to the front as well as an en suite shower room and there is also a good-sized family bathroom.

Bridgemaster Court, which is at the heart of the city’s riverside area and next to the Novi Sad Bridge, also has its own annexe garden space, featuring communal seating and boxed shrubs.

The city centre is just a short walk away.

For more information, contact William H Brown on 01603 950033.

