See inside: the rare modernist home for sale in a north Norfolk beauty spot

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

A modern four-bedroom family home has come up for sale in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for £2.25m.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

An author and an artist are the minds behind this exceptional family home in north Norfolk, which was completed just last year and seamlessly combines its rare modernist architecture with a unique location in one of the area’s most beautiful coastal landscapes.

Sowerbys, who are marketing the property for £2,250,000, describe it as a “fine example of how modern architecture can harmonise with an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

The 3,000 sq ft property can be found off the coastal road in Stiffkey, set amongst seven acres of varied grounds. There’s no denying that the property’s spectacular and eye-catching design has been inspired by the landscape, with its rugged granite-clad exterior and large, carefully positioned windows inviting you to bring the outside in.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Among the home’s many internal highlights is the large lounge/family room, which features a seating area designed to make the most of its far-reaching views and a wood-burning stove for those cool, cosy evenings by the coast. The unique shape of the space also provides a nook which would make the ideal study – it’s secluded and private yet still remains an integral part of the main living area.

Elsewhere, the open-plan kitchen/dining room is anchored by a central island with breakfast bar and there is access to a sheltered dining terrace. The open utility area also serves as a great addition to the main kitchen and offers great flexibility, particularly if you are entertaining a large group of guests and need that little bit of extra space.

The kitchen opens into a secluded snug which offers a striking contrast to the light and open space of the kitchen; its darker tones and earthy textures beautifully complement its views of the surrounding woodland.

The bedroom wing features a good-sized family bathroom and three double bedrooms with, perhaps unusually, fixed beds. These are purposely built next to large windows and once again cement the seamless transition between the home and its surroundings.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Upstairs, the first floor is dedicated to a lavish master suite with the deliberately positioned windows providing outstanding vistas of the garden and the coast. It also features a luxurious en suite with walk-in shower and separate bath.

The property also includes two substantial outbuildings in the form of a garden studio and separate annexe.

The studio features a kitchenette and shower room with a spacious open studio space and the detached annexe provides yet more studio-style accommodation, boasting an open-plan kitchen, lounge and bedroom as well as an en suite shower room. It would make an ideal holiday let, as it has separate access and a private garden, offering a certain amount of autonomy.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Part of what makes this home so special – and indeed so rare – is its grounds. The property is flanked by private woodland to one side with meandering paths and wildflower meadows. There is also a natural swimming pool toward the rear and an art studio, which is hidden from view – a testament to what is an incredibly creative home.

For more information about this unique property, contact Sowerbys on 01328 711711.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys