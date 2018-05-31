Logo
Gallery

See inside: the rare modernist home for sale in a north Norfolk beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 12:29 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 26 June 2020

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

A modern four-bedroom family home has come up for sale in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for £2.25m.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

An author and an artist are the minds behind this exceptional family home in north Norfolk, which was completed just last year and seamlessly combines its rare modernist architecture with a unique location in one of the area’s most beautiful coastal landscapes.

Sowerbys, who are marketing the property for £2,250,000, describe it as a “fine example of how modern architecture can harmonise with an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

The 3,000 sq ft property can be found off the coastal road in Stiffkey, set amongst seven acres of varied grounds. There’s no denying that the property’s spectacular and eye-catching design has been inspired by the landscape, with its rugged granite-clad exterior and large, carefully positioned windows inviting you to bring the outside in.

READ MORE: See inside this garden lover’s paradise for sale in the Norfolk Broads

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Among the home’s many internal highlights is the large lounge/family room, which features a seating area designed to make the most of its far-reaching views and a wood-burning stove for those cool, cosy evenings by the coast. The unique shape of the space also provides a nook which would make the ideal study – it’s secluded and private yet still remains an integral part of the main living area.

Elsewhere, the open-plan kitchen/dining room is anchored by a central island with breakfast bar and there is access to a sheltered dining terrace. The open utility area also serves as a great addition to the main kitchen and offers great flexibility, particularly if you are entertaining a large group of guests and need that little bit of extra space.

The kitchen opens into a secluded snug which offers a striking contrast to the light and open space of the kitchen; its darker tones and earthy textures beautifully complement its views of the surrounding woodland.

The bedroom wing features a good-sized family bathroom and three double bedrooms with, perhaps unusually, fixed beds. These are purposely built next to large windows and once again cement the seamless transition between the home and its surroundings.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Upstairs, the first floor is dedicated to a lavish master suite with the deliberately positioned windows providing outstanding vistas of the garden and the coast. It also features a luxurious en suite with walk-in shower and separate bath.

READ MORE: 40 acre Norfolk estate goes up for sale for £2.25m

The property also includes two substantial outbuildings in the form of a garden studio and separate annexe.

The studio features a kitchenette and shower room with a spacious open studio space and the detached annexe provides yet more studio-style accommodation, boasting an open-plan kitchen, lounge and bedroom as well as an en suite shower room. It would make an ideal holiday let, as it has separate access and a private garden, offering a certain amount of autonomy.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Part of what makes this home so special – and indeed so rare – is its grounds. The property is flanked by private woodland to one side with meandering paths and wildflower meadows. There is also a natural swimming pool toward the rear and an art studio, which is hidden from view – a testament to what is an incredibly creative home.

For more information about this unique property, contact Sowerbys on 01328 711711.

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

Highfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: SowerbysHighfield combines modern architecture with an unrivalled location in a Norfolk beauty spot. Picture: Sowerbys

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mystery surrounds phantom dog mess painter

A mystery Reepham resident has been painting dog poo in the town. Picutre: Reepham Life/Reepham Community Press

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Manchester United

Tim Krul had a busy shift the last time Manchester United visited Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN