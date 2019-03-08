A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

The Mill at Newton by Castle Acre offers a number of distinctive character features along with views of the beautiful River Nar. Pictures: Savills Archant

A former watermill which was bought and restored by a local TV presenter in the early 1990s, has gone up for sale beside Norfolk's beautiful River Nar.

The property is now separated into two and is available to buy with Savills for £795,000. It sits on the site of the original Newton by Castle Acre Mill, which was first recorded in the Domesday Book in 1086.

Stone from the nearby Castle Acre Priory was used in its construction, and it continued to operate until the 1930s when it was used for gristing corn for animal feed.

In 1967, TV presenter Dick Joice, well-known for his local documentary series Bygones, purchased the property from the Holkham Estate. He restored the mill and in 1990, rebuilt The Mill House - the main dwelling - in the style of the original.

The current owners acquired the property in 1994 and, although they have carried out various renovations during their ownership, it still retains much of its original character, with the mill's original water wheel providing an interesting focal point in the main reception room.

Today, the house comprises an entrance hall, reception room, kitchen, sitting room, cloakroom, utility room, office, boiler room, bathroom and three well-proportioned bedrooms.

The Mill Studio, sold as part of the property, is an entirely separate dwelling although with the correct planning permission in place, this could easily be reinstated as part of the main house. It currently has a kitchen, living room and bathroom.

The property also offers well-established gardens and lovely views which look out over the River Nar Valley.

For more information about this property, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

