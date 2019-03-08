Gallery

See inside this amazing railway station conversion on sale for £785,000

The Old Station at Hindolveston was once a Victorian railway station, serving the line between Norwich, Melton Constable, Holt and Cromer. Pictures: Strutt & Parker Archant

Once a Victorian railway station, this gorgeous four-bedroom family home even has an annexe made out of a used 19th century train carriage.

The Old Station was built in the 1870s and served as a working railway station on the Midland and Great Northern Joint Railway between Norwich and Melton Constable for the best part of 80 years.

It closed in 1959 - just before the Beeching cuts took place, reducing the amount of operational railways throughout the UK - and was converted into a residential dwelling 20 years later. It's now being sold with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £785,000.

The current owners moved into the property in 2001, transforming it from a small, three-bedroom house into its current offering: a stunning, four-bedroom family home with gorgeous reception rooms and an unusual annexe - all set in extensive gardens of around 1.58 acres.

"When we moved in, it was a tiny house in a huge plot," says owner Andrew Buckley, who undertook a number of alterations to better balance the house.

A local architect worked on the property, and was careful to mirror many of its existing features, including the property's two impressive gables which once housed the original station master's office and ticket office.

"The extension added around 30pc to the size of the property," says Andrew, and included creating a third gable - a striking, two-storey glass feature which now houses a stunning garden room - and linking what was originally the parcel office at the north of the property to the main house.

"It looks nothing like it used to when it was a station," says Andrew - although it has retained plenty of character, sitting four-five feet off the ground at the height of the original railway platform and with the fireplace from the station waiting room still in situ. A late Victorian, second-class railway carriage has also been turned into a self-contained annexe in the garden, offering a unique, open-plan space with its own fully powered kitchenette and bathroom.

The main property has been re-wired and re-plumbed throughout and the extension has also included a country-style kitchen/breakfast room. From here, double doors open into the conservatory and then outside, on to the original platform, where a decked veranda has been built over the original train line.

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms, including one with an ensuite, and a family bathroom. The master suite, in the centre of the property, has its own fitted wardrobes, a walk-in closet and a large ensuite bath and shower room.

Outside, there is a shingle driveway with parking for several vehicles and a good array of well-stocked gardens which are mainly laid to lawn. The owners have also created a pretty walled kitchen garden.

Contact Strutt and Parker for more information.

