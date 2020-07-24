Logo

See inside: this 1930s Arts & Crafts property with lots of potential is for sale for £975,000

PUBLISHED: 09:40 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 24 July 2020

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Archant

A four-bedroom ‘Arts & Crafts’ style period property has come up for sale in Bramerton – with a few added extras.

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

More people than ever are embracing village life and with properties like The Homestead in Bramerton, it’s easy to see why.

This detached Arts & Crafts style house is on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £975,000. It’s available as a whole or in three lots and includes a self-contained one-bedroom bungalow, to the north of the house, along with a paddock and planning permission to create three new homes.

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

The main house sits centrally in its grounds and would make an ideal family home - although some work is needed to bring it up to date. Built in the 1930s, the property is a real nod to the past. The existing owners have retained many of its original features from the Arts & Crafts movement, popular in the late 19th century, including exposed beams, extensive panelling and timber flooring.

READ MORE: Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

There is a fitted kitchen with an Aga on the ground floor, as well as a useful butler’s pantry, utility room, dining room and sitting room – both of which lead off of the formidable central hall. Here, you will find some truly stunning examples of period décor, with heavy wooden doors with inset stained glass and decorative timber panelling.

The garden room, towards the back of the house, is light and airy and enjoys lovely views over the gardens, which extend to approximately 1.55 acres. They are predominantly laid to lawn and the sunken Victorian garden is of particular note, as are the formal gardens, which offer plenty of interesting focal points and would be a good project for someone with a passion for planting.

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Four good-sized bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms can be found upstairs, off of the galleried landing. The master suite is particularly spacious, with lovely garden views.

As well as Church Farm Bungalow - a self-contained one-storey dwelling with a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining/sun room - The Homestead also includes a garage with workshop space and an outbuilding, which is mainly used for storage.

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Two shingle driveways also provide plenty of off-road parking.

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

PROPERTY FACTS

The Homestead, Bramerton

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Guide price: £975,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883607, www.struttandparker.com

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

‘Significant source’ behind town’s fly infestation revealed

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

For rent: A pair of semis with neighbours who include the Queen

Two homes have come up for rent on the Sandringham estate with the Queen as your neighbour. Pic: Archant/Sandringham

Air ambulance called as man dies in Norfolk village

Ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, police and an air ambulance were in Ormesby St Margaret yesterday as they responded to a medical emergency. Photo:

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Significant source’ behind town’s fly infestation revealed

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

Norfolk school building opened by Margaret Thatcher closes

Margaret Thatcher at Hethersett Woodside Primary and Nursery School. Picture: Peter Steward

Two adults and two children rescued after being cut off by tide

A futher four people were rescued from Scolt Head Island at Brancaster. Pictures: National Trust

‘We haven’t got enough boats’ - Broads day trip and holiday demand booms

People are flocking back to the Broads to enjoy a summer holiday. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Olympic hopeful making face masks and training in her garden while 2020 Tokyo games postponed

Sophie McKinna celebrates winning the women's shot put at the British Indoor Championships in Birmingham Picture: PA