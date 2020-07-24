See inside: this 1930s Arts & Crafts property with lots of potential is for sale for £975,000

This Arts & Crafts style property in Bramerton, near Norwich, is available as a complete lot with planning permission for three new homes and an existing self-contained bungalow, for �975,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker Archant

A four-bedroom ‘Arts & Crafts’ style period property has come up for sale in Bramerton – with a few added extras.

More people than ever are embracing village life and with properties like The Homestead in Bramerton, it’s easy to see why.

This detached Arts & Crafts style house is on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £975,000. It’s available as a whole or in three lots and includes a self-contained one-bedroom bungalow, to the north of the house, along with a paddock and planning permission to create three new homes.

The main house sits centrally in its grounds and would make an ideal family home - although some work is needed to bring it up to date. Built in the 1930s, the property is a real nod to the past. The existing owners have retained many of its original features from the Arts & Crafts movement, popular in the late 19th century, including exposed beams, extensive panelling and timber flooring.

There is a fitted kitchen with an Aga on the ground floor, as well as a useful butler’s pantry, utility room, dining room and sitting room – both of which lead off of the formidable central hall. Here, you will find some truly stunning examples of period décor, with heavy wooden doors with inset stained glass and decorative timber panelling.

The garden room, towards the back of the house, is light and airy and enjoys lovely views over the gardens, which extend to approximately 1.55 acres. They are predominantly laid to lawn and the sunken Victorian garden is of particular note, as are the formal gardens, which offer plenty of interesting focal points and would be a good project for someone with a passion for planting.

Four good-sized bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms can be found upstairs, off of the galleried landing. The master suite is particularly spacious, with lovely garden views.

As well as Church Farm Bungalow - a self-contained one-storey dwelling with a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining/sun room - The Homestead also includes a garage with workshop space and an outbuilding, which is mainly used for storage.

Two shingle driveways also provide plenty of off-road parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Homestead, Bramerton

Guide price: £975,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883607, www.struttandparker.com

