Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

PUBLISHED: 16:46 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 23 July 2020

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

The three priciest villages in Norfolk have been revealed – and it’s no surprise they’re on the coast.

Burnham Overy Staithe is the most expensive place to live in Norfolk – and in the top 50 across England and Wales – with an average house price of £748,219, based on data from 23 transactions over the past five years.

The figures come from new data released by Savills, which looked at sales and prices in parishes across England and Wales. Only those with 20-plus sales could qualify.

Burnham Market is in second place, with an average price of £607,314 based on 174 house sales, followed by Brancaster, with an average price of £603,925 from 120 transactions.

“Norfolk represents considerable value for money when compared with other parts of the country,” says Ben Rivett, associate director at Savills.

“A big attraction is their location, but more generally a village’s reputation will also stem from other factors such as the quality of its housing stock, schools, pubs and shops. A good broadband connection is also increasingly essential.”

READ MORE: Demand for Norfolk property surges as lockdown encourages city dwellers to move

The research suggests that more people are opting for village life – out of a total of 11,188 parishes, more than 9,000 have seen at least 10 transactions in the past five years. Local agents have also reported greater interest in village properties as the market got back on its feet after lockdown.

Ben says that the recent announcement of a stamp duty holiday until March 31 next year should also stimulate the market – but so far, pricing remains sensible.

“Buyers appear to be keeping their feet on the ground when it comes to what they will pay, meaning sellers must retain realistic price expectations if momentum is to be sustained.

“The market is not falling over itself to pay over the odds and the biggest immediate challenge will be aligning buyer and seller expectations, particularly in locations where activity has picked up the most.”

