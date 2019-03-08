Gallery

Could you give this Georgian doctor's surgery a new lease of life?

The Grange at Blofield is available to buy with William H Brown Select for �800,000. Picture: William H Brown Select Archant

If you're looking for a renovation project, The Grange in Blofield could be for you.

Originally built by a local doctor and used as both a private home and a surgery, The Grange in Blofield is a stunning Georgian home situated in a quiet and secluded area and on the market with William H Brown Select at a guide price of just £800,000.

The property has been adapted and reconfigured over the years but is still in need of some general updating, refitting and redecoration - meaning it's the perfect home for new owners wanting to get started on a project.

Luckily, it still retains much of its original footprint and comes complete with the original dairy, service rooms and the cart lodge - part of which has been extended to offer garaging to more modern modes of transport.

The ground floor offers generously-sized living accommodation and includes a dining room and sitting room at the front, both with bay-fronted windows, as well as a drawing room, study and open-plan kitchen/breakfast room.

A family bathroom and six bedrooms can be found upstairs, including a stunning master suite which includes a walk-in dressing room and a large ensuite.

The property is surrounded by approximately one acre of grounds with gardens which are mainly laid to grass and feature a wide range of mature trees and shrubs.

In addition, there is a detached building of brick and flint construction, known as The Old Coach House, which incorporates a former stable, tack room and large garage with twin opening front doors.

For more information about this property, please contact William H Brown Select on 01603 221797.

