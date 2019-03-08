Gallery

See inside: a former coach house dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria is for sale for £1.1m

The Old Coach House, Thorpe St Andrew, is on the market at a guide price of �1,100,000-�1,200,000. Picture: Pymm & Co Archant

Despite being set in approximately one acre of landscaped grounds and just a 20 minute walk from the centre of Norwich, The Old Coach House isn't that easy to spot.

Nestled at the top of Eden Close, right in the heart of Thorpe St Andrew, it offers not only a spacious family home in a private and secluded setting, but an impressive self-contained annex too. This would be ideal for teenage children, used as a studio or office, or even let out as a successful Airbnb.

The property, which dates back to 1861, is currently on the market with Pymm & Co at a guide price of £1,100,000-£1,200,000 and is immaculately presented.

A large open-plan living room sits at the heart of the home, boasting several characterful features including engineered oak wood flooring and exposed beams.

Next door, there is a well-proportioned kitchen/breakfast room which is fully fitted with an excellent range of units and a number of modern, high quality features including Indian Sapphire Blue granite worktop surfaces, a Fisher Paykel dishwasher, built-in Bosch microwave and built-in Aga. This is a particularly light and airy space, offering a modern yet country-style feel, and boasts a set of bi-fold doors which offer immediate access to the surrounding gardens.

The adjoining annex can also be found on this floor, which is accessed via an internal hallway. It includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room and a reception room with kitchen area.

The master bedroom enjoys access to a garden terrace and can be found up a flight of stairs on the first floor. It also benefits from a dressing room, ensuite shower room and, like the rest of the house, is sitted with Sonas media technology.

There are two further bedrooms on this floor, along with a study, bathroom and garden room which could be used as an office. This room benefits from lots of natural light thanks to two Velux windows, and access to the adjoining garden terrace.

In total, The Old Coach House sits in approximately one acre of land which is broken up into areas including the terrace, fitted with two electric heaters and up and down lights. There is also a large brickweave courtyard, with views of the dial clock and listed dove holes, as well as a separate sunken garden area with flower beds and raised bedding. There is also a vegetable patch and an area of woodland.

The property is approached by a sweeping driveway which leads to two carports and offers significant off-road parking for several vehicles.

For more information about this property, contact Pymm & Co on 01603 305805.

