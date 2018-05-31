Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

A Grade II listed cottage has come up for sale in a north Norfolk town for £265,000.

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Nestled in the historic town of Holt, famed for its colour-washed Georgian buildings and north Norfolk charm, Footpath Cottage is described by selling agents Sowerbys as a “true gem” on the property market.

It’s certainly tiny, with just under 500 sq ft of living space spread across two floors – but what it doesn’t have in size it certainly has in character. The property would make an ideal holiday let or used as a bolthole or romantic retreat and is available to buy for £265,00 – testament to its prime location in the town.

It features an open-plan living area with sitting room and kitchen, including a wonderful red brick fireplace with electric wood-burner. The rustic ‘in frame’ kitchen also provides plenty of charm.

A concealed staircase leads to a stunning upstairs bedroom, featuring ornate exposed brick and flint walls and an impressive vaulted ceiling with timber beams. Off the bedroom there is a bathroom with roll-top bath.

While the property has no outside space, the town centre is very much on its doorstep. A good range of pubs, restaurants and shops – including eclectic antiques and charming curios – are just a short walk away, and there is also access to the peaceful memorial gardens opposite.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

