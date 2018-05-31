Home built in the 1800s goes up for sale at one of the city’s most desirable addresses

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of £950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker Archant

A four-bedroom semi-detached period home has come up for sale in Norwich for offers in excess of £950,000.

The property is believed to date back to the early 1800s and is situated at Mount Pleasant, between Unthank Road and Newmarket Road in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich, It is described by selling agents Strutt & Parker as being “one of the most sought after addresses in Norwich,” within walking distance of the city centre and close to a good range of restaurants and pubs as well as the renowned Norwich High School for Girls.

The house has been beautifully maintained over the years and even the basement has been used to create a good-sized games room.

An open-plan kitchen/breakfast room is at the heart of the home, with an electric and gas five-oven Aga, built-in sound system and bi-fold doors leading out to a private and secluded courtyard with a patio.

The living and dining rooms are also of a good-size and are light and airy, both with built-in woodburning stoves.

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, as well as a luxurious master suite on the second floor which features an en suite with bath and shower and a dressing room.

To the front of the property there is a driveway with space for up to three cars.

For more information about this property, please contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 617431.

