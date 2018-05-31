Logo

Home built in the 1800s goes up for sale at one of the city’s most desirable addresses

PUBLISHED: 14:54 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 06 July 2020

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of £950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of £950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Archant

A four-bedroom semi-detached period home has come up for sale in Norwich for offers in excess of £950,000.

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

The property is believed to date back to the early 1800s and is situated at Mount Pleasant, between Unthank Road and Newmarket Road in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich, It is described by selling agents Strutt & Parker as being “one of the most sought after addresses in Norwich,” within walking distance of the city centre and close to a good range of restaurants and pubs as well as the renowned Norwich High School for Girls.

The house has been beautifully maintained over the years and even the basement has been used to create a good-sized games room.

An open-plan kitchen/breakfast room is at the heart of the home, with an electric and gas five-oven Aga, built-in sound system and bi-fold doors leading out to a private and secluded courtyard with a patio.

READ MORE: Demand for Norfolk property surges as lockdown encourages city dwellers to move

The living and dining rooms are also of a good-size and are light and airy, both with built-in woodburning stoves.

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, as well as a luxurious master suite on the second floor which features an en suite with bath and shower and a dressing room.

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

To the front of the property there is a driveway with space for up to three cars.

For more information about this property, please contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 617431.

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

This four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & ParkerThis four-bedroom period home at Mount Pleasant in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of �950,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fitness doubts for City but Farke sure Hornets will also be feeling pressure of survival battle

Alex Tettey faces a late fitness test on his knee ahead of Norwich City's game at Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich Pret A Manger to close due to coronavirus fallout

The Pret A Manger store in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is to close Picture: Archant

PRESSER RECAP: Cantwell ruled out and Canaries duo also fighting to be fit for trip to Watford

Todd Cantwell featured as a substitute during Norwich City's home loss to Brighton but will miss the trip to Watford with a hamstring injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes