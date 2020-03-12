Family-run business celebrates one million car hires

Dereham based Zest Car Rental, formerly known as Economy Car Hire, are celebrating arranging its one millionth car hire booking. Picture: Zest Car Rental Archant

A family run car rental business in the heart of Norfolk is celebrating taking customers around the world more than 11,000 times.

Zest Car Rental based in Dereham. Picture: SUPPLIED. Zest Car Rental based in Dereham. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The team at Dereham-based Zest Car Rental, formerly known as Economy Car Hire, are celebrating arranging its one millionth car hire booking.

Customers of the business, which was founded in 2000, could have collectively driven 283 million miles, the equivalent of driving around the world 11,378 times.

Rory Sexton, founder and managing director, said: 'I'm delighted to have reached this fantastic milestone for the business.

'We put our success down to having an excellent team of people totally dedicated to delivering first class service and ensuring our customers have a great car hire experience every time.'

The award-winning, family-run business provides inclusive car hire services worldwide, including the UK, Europe, USA and Australia.

Working with some of the biggest brands in car hire, including Hertz, Avis, Alamo and Sixt, Zest has a strong customer focus.

The company has been named Which? Travel magazine's best rated car hire broker every year since 2013 and has been Which? Travel's only recommended car hire broker since 2018.

Mr Sexton, who in his spare time is a big motorsport fan, said: 'Unlike many car hire companies, our aim has always been to offer a 'what you see is what you pay' approach to car rental with no hidden extras.

'It's a service our customers value, as many re-book with us year after year.'

The company changed name in 2016 after feedback from customers about how the business could improve.

Mr Sexton said: 'The last few years have seen us undergo a successful re-brand from Economy Car Hire to Zest Car Rental and we've increased our staff numbers and expanded into more office space in our Norfolk headquarters.

'We changed our name to Zest Car Rental to better reflect our fresh, honest approach to car hire.

'We constantly innovate our products and service and there will be more exciting announcements as we continue to develop and grow the business.'