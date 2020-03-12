Search

Advanced search

Family-run business celebrates one million car hires

PUBLISHED: 14:58 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 12 March 2020

Dereham based Zest Car Rental, formerly known as Economy Car Hire, are celebrating arranging its one millionth car hire booking. Picture: Zest Car Rental

Dereham based Zest Car Rental, formerly known as Economy Car Hire, are celebrating arranging its one millionth car hire booking. Picture: Zest Car Rental

Archant

A family run car rental business in the heart of Norfolk is celebrating taking customers around the world more than 11,000 times.

Zest Car Rental based in Dereham. Picture: SUPPLIED.Zest Car Rental based in Dereham. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The team at Dereham-based Zest Car Rental, formerly known as Economy Car Hire, are celebrating arranging its one millionth car hire booking.

Customers of the business, which was founded in 2000, could have collectively driven 283 million miles, the equivalent of driving around the world 11,378 times.

Rory Sexton, founder and managing director, said: 'I'm delighted to have reached this fantastic milestone for the business.

'We put our success down to having an excellent team of people totally dedicated to delivering first class service and ensuring our customers have a great car hire experience every time.'

The award-winning, family-run business provides inclusive car hire services worldwide, including the UK, Europe, USA and Australia.

You may also want to watch:

Working with some of the biggest brands in car hire, including Hertz, Avis, Alamo and Sixt, Zest has a strong customer focus.

The company has been named Which? Travel magazine's best rated car hire broker every year since 2013 and has been Which? Travel's only recommended car hire broker since 2018.

Mr Sexton, who in his spare time is a big motorsport fan, said: 'Unlike many car hire companies, our aim has always been to offer a 'what you see is what you pay' approach to car rental with no hidden extras.

'It's a service our customers value, as many re-book with us year after year.'

The company changed name in 2016 after feedback from customers about how the business could improve.

Mr Sexton said: 'The last few years have seen us undergo a successful re-brand from Economy Car Hire to Zest Car Rental and we've increased our staff numbers and expanded into more office space in our Norfolk headquarters.

'We changed our name to Zest Car Rental to better reflect our fresh, honest approach to car hire.

'We constantly innovate our products and service and there will be more exciting announcements as we continue to develop and grow the business.'

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Saints’ chief expects City clash to go ahead amid coronavirus fears

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl held his pre-match press call on Thursday ahead of a Premier League trip to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man found dead in river is named

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24