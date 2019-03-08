Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

PUBLISHED: 12:05 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 28 June 2019

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Archant

Norfolk restaurant chain Zaks has suddenly announced the closure of one of its diners.

Zaks in ThetfordZaks in Thetford

The American-style eatery has closed in Thetford, with operations manager Rob Spillings blaming a lack of business.

Staff were called to a team meeting this morning and informed of the decision.

Mr Spillings said he and his team had worked tirelessly to make the diner viable, but ultimately it was decided that closure was the only option to protect the brand and its better performing Norwich-based restaurants.

He said: "This is obviously a very sad day for all of us, particularly our Thetford-based customers and fantastic team.

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak'sZak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

"It's no secret that the casual dining market has been facing unprecedented challenges for the last couple of years and there is no sign of trading conditions improving at this venue.

"Whilst incredibly disappointing this decision will help ensure that we remain a strong and valued brand."

He added: "Our core market and spiritual home has always been Norwich, and that's where we will continue to offer customers the great value Zaks experience we've been renowned for over the last five decades."

Zaks opened on Castle Street in Thetford in May 2015.

Zaks in ThetfordZaks in Thetford

You may also want to watch:

Customers with bookings are being contacted by the Zaks team today and will be offered alternative arrangements.

Mr Spillings added: "We've loved being part of the Thetford community and will miss serving all our loyal customers in the town, but it's business as usual at our Mousehold, Waterside and Poringland diners, and so hopefully we'll see some of them there in the not too distant future."

Most Read

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Heise ready to challenge at Norwich City after injury held up early progress

Philip Heise is finally ready to press his claims for Premier League action after his January move Picture Archant

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Yet another twist to Wetherspoons saga in Norfolk town

The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists