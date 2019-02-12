Which Norfolk councils are failing to build enough homes?

Too few homes; the Yarmouth area was the worst in the county in a new nationwide league table. Pic: Archant.

Three councils have been targeted by government for failing to build enough homes in Yarmouth, Waveney, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Yarmouth Borough Council was the worst offender in Norfolk scoring just 67pc after delivering only 606 out of 902 homes in a new government league table.

Waveney in Suffolk was the next worst scoring 72pc after delivering 669 homes out of 925.

The new Housing Delivery Test gives a percentage mark on how well councils have done.

The pass is a high 95pc though and the penalties are tough – either an action plan is needed or a buffer implemented. This means the offending council has to put an extra allocation of 20pc more land for development than originally required into its local plan.

The figures show 108 councils falling short across the UK and 86 required to add buffers.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk delivered 1,318 homes compared to its target of 1447, 91pc, meaning they need to offer an action plan.

North Norfolk created 1,482 homes, above its target of 1,174, a 126pc score.

Breckland gained 119% for delivering 1,940 homes compared to 1,636 required.

Broadland, Norwich and South Norfolk were all grouped jointly and created in total, 6,658 homes compared to 5,003. This was the best percentage across the county – 133pc.

A spokesman from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Great Yarmouth’s score of 67pc is low, but not unusually so, and reflects the limited viability of new housing development, and the relatively low incomes, in the Great Yarmouth area.”

He said the council was already implementing the buffer and that there was planning permission in place for more than 3000 homes but only around 200 a year were being built.

Waveney councillor David Ritchie, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and coastal management, said: “Waveney District Council is now in the process of beginning to build new council houses for the first time in over a decade and have bought land to encourage development on it.”

He added that the new Local Plan to 2036 allocated land for 6,202 new homes, equating to 9,235 over the period, which would exceed its 8,223 target.