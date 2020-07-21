Luxury yacht builder creates more than 100 new jobs

Oyster Yachts, with local shipyards in Wroxham and Ashmanhaugh, has announced it is recruiting. Archant

A Norfolk yacht builder is recruiting more than 100 people to join its workforce – expanding its team to more than 400.

Oyster Yachts, with local shipyards in Wroxham and Ashmanhaugh as well as in Southampton and abroad in Majorca and the US, has announced it is recruiting.

The skills required are predominately within production with the company looking for experienced laminators, joiners, finishers, electricians and engineers. There will also be opportunities for a number of apprentices to join the company and provide the next generation of skilled workers.

Oyster Yachts has a full order book for its hand-crafted bluewater sailboats which currently range from 56ft to 120ft and the company is announcing a new sub-50ft model later this year.

Deputy chief executive Becky Bridgen said: “Our growth strategy is firmly on track, driving demand for additional expert craftspeople across our shipyards. We are realising our vision to create jobs for skilled craftsmen and women in the UK marine industry. It’s a proud moment as we start the next phase of our journey.”

The company started a recruitment drive in November 2019, at that time advertising for 150 new staff.

Mujgan Trowbridge, head of human resources said: “Despite Covid-19, we managed to hire 64 people, most of whom were required at our composite technology centre at Ashmanhaugh. We are now actively seeking a further 100 staff, 60 to join our Wroxham facility before Christmas 2020 and 40 in Southampton by March 2021.”

Speaking about the expanding workforce, Oyster owner Richard Hadida commented: “After two years at the helm this is a hugely exciting time for Oyster. I’m passionate about Oyster and the skills required to build our beautiful yachts. I will be delighted to welcome more of the very best master craftspeople to the team. In addition, we are continuing to invest in Oyster apprenticeships to grow and safeguard great British boat building skills for the future.”