Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction
PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 June 2020
This derelict cottage on the edge of one of Norfolk’s prettiest conservation areas is being auctioned for £80,000-£100,000.
The semi-detached home with lots of potential but needing full renovation is at Scarning Fen, near Dereham. The fen is a nature reserve spanning nearly 10 acres managed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.
The little cottage has a lounge, dining room, kitchen and study with two upstairs bedrooms but no bathroom. Outside it’s got a large garden and a timber workshop also in need of attention.
The property is for sale with Auction House in an online sale on Wednesday, July 22 at 11am.
Auctioneer Bryan Baxter said: “This semi-detached cottage requires full modernisation or would benefit from redevelopment, subject to obtaining appropriate planning permission. The property is situated in large gardens in a non-estate location and is an ideal project for a builder or developer.”
