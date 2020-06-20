Search

Advanced search

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 June 2020

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage on the edge of one of Norfolk’s prettiest conservation areas is being auctioned for £80,000-£100,000.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

The semi-detached home with lots of potential but needing full renovation is at Scarning Fen, near Dereham. The fen is a nature reserve spanning nearly 10 acres managed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

MORE: Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at Elizabethan-style mansion

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

The little cottage has a lounge, dining room, kitchen and study with two upstairs bedrooms but no bathroom. Outside it’s got a large garden and a timber workshop also in need of attention.

The property is for sale with Auction House in an online sale on Wednesday, July 22 at 11am.

Auctioneer Bryan Baxter said: “This semi-detached cottage requires full modernisation or would benefit from redevelopment, subject to obtaining appropriate planning permission. The property is situated in large gardens in a non-estate location and is an ideal project for a builder or developer.”

This derelict house's large garden. Pic: Auction House.This derelict house's large garden. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

Harley Davidson rider in his 60s dies after crash on village road

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham in south Norfolk. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph

Anger over litter strewn outside Wetherspoons

Litter has been strewn outside a Wetherspoon's pub, The Bell Hotel, in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Woman stabbed to death was found in grounds of former mental hospital

Police at the derelict site of the former St Andrew's Hospital where a woman died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service

Do you remember these old Norwich nightclubs?

Ritzys, Norwich. Photo: Archant Library

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

Harley Davidson rider in his 60s dies after crash on village road

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham in south Norfolk. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph

Woman stabbed to death was found in grounds of former mental hospital

Police at the derelict site of the former St Andrew's Hospital where a woman died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service

Anger over litter strewn outside Wetherspoons

Litter has been strewn outside a Wetherspoon's pub, The Bell Hotel, in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Dad jokes chapter 14 - A Father’s Day special

Hear the one about the Spanish magician? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/vchal
Drive 24