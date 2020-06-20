Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage on the edge of one of Norfolk’s prettiest conservation areas is being auctioned for £80,000-£100,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House. This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

The semi-detached home with lots of potential but needing full renovation is at Scarning Fen, near Dereham. The fen is a nature reserve spanning nearly 10 acres managed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

MORE: Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at Elizabethan-style mansion

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House. This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

The little cottage has a lounge, dining room, kitchen and study with two upstairs bedrooms but no bathroom. Outside it’s got a large garden and a timber workshop also in need of attention.

The property is for sale with Auction House in an online sale on Wednesday, July 22 at 11am.

Auctioneer Bryan Baxter said: “This semi-detached cottage requires full modernisation or would benefit from redevelopment, subject to obtaining appropriate planning permission. The property is situated in large gardens in a non-estate location and is an ideal project for a builder or developer.”

This derelict house's large garden. Pic: Auction House. This derelict house's large garden. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House. This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House. This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House. This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House. This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

You may also want to watch: