Search

Advanced search

Worker celebrates 50 years at Norwich toy shop

PUBLISHED: 13:48 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 13 July 2020

Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

Archant

A Norwich woman has celebrated half a century working for the same Norwich toy shop - although she was never officially given the job.

Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

Linda Ashwood, from Brundall, got a store assistant job at Langleys Toy Shop in the Royal Arcade in 1970, when she was aged 15, and has been there ever since.

But after her first shift, which was the only time she had ever been to the city alone, she said she was never told by shop managers she had the job and joked she “just kept showing up and hoped they did not notice”.

Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration. Gifts from the team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration. Gifts from the team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

Now Ms Ashwood, who has since had her job confirmed, said she planned to keep on working for the next 20 years.

Over the course of her career, which covers 10 British prime ministers, Ms Ashwood has seen toy trends come and go but said most customers still bought classic toys, such as marbles and baby rattles, and the market “had not changed too much”.

Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

Ms Ashwood said the most popular toy she sold were Teletubbies, the characters in the BBC children’s television series, and people queued all the way out onto Gentleman’s Walk to buy one.

She also said a Buzz Lightyear figurine, from the Pixar film Toy Story, was in such demand it never hit the shelves due to the sheer number of pre-orders.

Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

Ms Ashwood said: “When I started Lego was coming into its own, as well as Cindy and Barbie. Initially, we only had a tiny space to sell them but it soon grew to an entire section.

You may also want to watch:

“Farm animal and tractors figurines were also popular when I started. Other than what I have mentioned, I also remember people desperately wanting to buy Beanie Babies and soft toys are still my favourite toy.”

“Toys and what people buy hasn’t really changed that much although everything is more electronic now. Even baby’s toys these days have lights and music.”

Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.Linda Ashwood has worked at Langley's for fifty years continuously, and the shop team is throwing her a celebration Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

When asked about the most amusing memory of the store, Ms Ashwood said: “Langleys used to be where Marmalades is now and before that it was an optician.

“We once had a gentleman coming in when it was Langleys and asked for his opticians appointment - despite hundreds of toys on show.”

She said the secret to staying in a job for so long was children because “they keep you young” and her colleagues, who were like a “family”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC

Confusion for Bertrams staff as assets bought out

The assets of Bertrams Trading have been bought by The Little Company. Picture: Archant

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY