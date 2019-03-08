Town's second highest rated restaurant closes

Woodworks Restaurant and Bar, on Commercial Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Matthew Nixon Archant

Lowestoft's second highest rated restaurant has closed down and is up for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodworks Restaurant and Bar, on Commercial Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Matthew Nixon Woodworks Restaurant and Bar, on Commercial Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Woodworks Restaurant and Bar served their final meal earlier this summer before closing their doors for the last time.

The Commercial Road restaurant, which opened last year, was ranked second on Tripadvisor out of 134 restaurants in Lowestoft listed on the site.

You may also want to watch:

One of only three five-star rated restaurants, alongside High Street duo Lowestoft Tandoori and Jojo's Kitchen and Bar, the restaurant replaced Bank Stores, which closed their doors in 2015.

Daniel Gaynor, director of the restaurant's parent company Woodwork Taverns, confirmed the closure, saying the building was now up for sale.

The last review on Tripadvisor, the restaurant's 76th 'excellent' rating, was posted three weeks ago from a visit in July.

Lowestoft has seen a number of shops, cafes and restaurants close in the last 12 months, with Tesco Metro and East Coast Vaping announcing their closures this month.