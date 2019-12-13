Search

WATCH: John Lewis-style Christmas ad revealed by estate agent

13 December, 2019 - 06:00
A look inside the William's Way Christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

A look inside the William's Way Christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

William'sWay/Facebook

A festive video showing the positive impact on Norfolk families of shopping local this Christmas has been a hit online. 

A look inside the William's Way Christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

William's Way Estate Agents has tried its hand at creating its own John Lewis-style Christmas advert, which has now been shared more than 150 times on social media.

The video is a collaboration with a number of other local businesses, and tells the story of how one transaction can lead to a positive knock-on effect for other company owners and their families.

Wil Barber is the director of the Drayton-based estate agents, and said: "We've done a video each year for the last three Christmases singing the Twelve Days of Christmas with something specific to each of the businesses we worked with.

"This year we thought we'd leave our lovely vocal chords alone and produce something more professional with a feel good story. We wanted to show what a difference spending a little local can make for smaller businesses and their families."

William's Way Estate Agents has tried its hand at creating its own John Lewis-style Christmas advert, which has now been shared more than 150 times on social media. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

The business turns four years old in April, and is a family-run enterprise.

Mr Barber went on: "As a family-run business ourselves we realise how important it is for our local community to support us over the bigger national brands.

"Because we've been so lucky with the way we've been supported in business and in building a great relationship with our local community, we wanted to use our following to help promote other smaller businesses."

Mr Barber said the response has been "astounding" - despite aiming to reach 2,000 people the video has now been viewed more than 10,000 times.

The video features staff from Norfolk Loft Boarder, Daddy Donuts, Jade Marsh Art, Wensum Valley Hotel Golf & Country Club, Your Property Improvements, Rush Removals and Zoe Anderton. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

The company has been actively looking to increase its social media following, and reached out to the other business via its twitter platform to see which businesses wanted to get involved in the video.

As such the video features staff from Norfolk Loft Boarder, Daddy Donuts, Jade Marsh Art, Wensum Valley Hotel Golf & Country Club, Your Property Improvements, Rush Removals and Zoe Anderton.

To watch the video, visit the William's Way facebook page.

Inside the William's Way christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

Inside the William's Way christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/FacebookInside the William's Way christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

The video is a collaboration with a number of other local businesses, and tells the story of how one transaction can lead to a positive knock-on effect for other company owners and their families. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

Inside the William's Way christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/FacebookInside the William's Way christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

Inside the William's Way christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/FacebookInside the William's Way christmas advert. Picture: William'sWay/Facebook

