William Hill to close town centre shop
PUBLISHED: 12:42 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 23 September 2019
Archant
A popular bookmaker has become the latest casualty of Lowestoft's high street, as it is announced William Hill will close its doors.
The closure comes following a £721.9m pre-tax loss. Picture: Archant
The store on London Road North is yet to announce their closing date, but it forms a closure plan involving around 700 stores the betting giant will shut nationwide.
It comes after William Hill saw a £721.9m pre-tax loss in 2018, down from a profit of £146.5m the previous year.
Many in the industry are blaming the cuts on the fact the government passed a law limiting the maximum stake on gaming products to £2 down from £100.
The store on Lowestoft's high street will close. Picture: Archant.
More to follow.