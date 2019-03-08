William Hill to close town centre shop

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:42 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 23 September 2019

The closure is part of around 700 stores the betting giant will shut nationwide. Picture: Archant

The closure is part of around 700 stores the betting giant will shut nationwide. Picture: Archant

Archant

A popular bookmaker has become the latest casualty of Lowestoft's high street, as it is announced William Hill will close its doors.

The closure comes following a £721.9m pre-tax loss. Picture: ArchantThe closure comes following a £721.9m pre-tax loss. Picture: Archant

The store on London Road North is yet to announce their closing date, but it forms a closure plan involving around 700 stores the betting giant will shut nationwide.

It comes after William Hill saw a £721.9m pre-tax loss in 2018, down from a profit of £146.5m the previous year.

Many in the industry are blaming the cuts on the fact the government passed a law limiting the maximum stake on gaming products to £2 down from £100.

The store on Lowestoft's high street will close. Picture: Archant.The store on Lowestoft's high street will close. Picture: Archant.

