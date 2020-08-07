Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

An independent restaurant near Norwich has been named in the top 1pc of eateries in the country by Tripadvisor bagging a place in its top ten fine dining establishments.

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

The Wildebeest, in Stoke Holy Cross, was named number ten in the category having been voted by users of the website. Every year TripAdvisor pulls together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travellers share from across the world and uses that information to select and spotlight the top rated.

Chef patron, Daniel Smith, said: “This is a great achievement for both our kitchen and front of house staff to have received such a fantastic accolade. Sharing the top ten with such a pedigree of top UK fine dining restaurants is something that makes us very proud indeed.” Mr Smith owns and runs a group of three restaurants including the Warwick Street Social, in Norwich, and the Ingham Swan, in north Norfolk, alongside business partner Greg Adjemian.

Mr Adjemian said: “This makes us want to continue to better our best and strive to further elevate our dining experience. We never rest on our laurels, we’re always pushing ourselves to get better, to find new ways to innovate and to always deliver what our customers want and expect from us. “Customer happiness is what drives the passion that runs through the business.”