Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

City of Ale beer launch to celebrate Norfolk aerobatics team

PUBLISHED: 10:31 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 16 April 2019

Launch of Wildcat beer. Left to right: Mike Deal, Willie Cruikshank, Al Coutts, Mark Goodman. Picture: Kate Royall

Launch of Wildcat beer. Left to right: Mike Deal, Willie Cruikshank, Al Coutts, Mark Goodman. Picture: Kate Royall

Archant

A Norfolk brewery is set to launch a new beer to celebrate a milestone for one of the UK’s

most dynamic aerobatic display teams.

Wildcraft Brewery, has created Wildcat beer alongside Norfolk-based Wildcat Aerobatics, who mark ten years together as a team in 2019.

They fly a pair of Pitts Special biplanes and display throughout the UK and Europe.

The beer will officially be launched on cask at Norwich City of Ale on May 23.

You can sample the beer and watch Wildcat Aerobatics at the same time on Saturday June 1, when the team plans to display at Wildcraft Brewery's WildFest event in Buxton.

For more information visit www.wildcataerobatics.com and www.wildcraftbrewery.co.uk

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delight for campaigners as beauty spot is spared from development

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rare Siberian bird spotted in Norfolk pub garden

A Pallas's warbler on the left and a goldfinch photographed at Weybourne Camp in 2015. Picture: MOSS TAYLOR

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Police targeting drivers using mobile phones this week

Norfolk Police carrying out Operation Ringtone in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Taco Bell reveals plans to expand in Great Yarmouth

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to add an upstairs.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists