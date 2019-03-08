City of Ale beer launch to celebrate Norfolk aerobatics team

Launch of Wildcat beer. Left to right: Mike Deal, Willie Cruikshank, Al Coutts, Mark Goodman. Picture: Kate Royall Archant

A Norfolk brewery is set to launch a new beer to celebrate a milestone for one of the UK’s

most dynamic aerobatic display teams.

Wildcraft Brewery, has created Wildcat beer alongside Norfolk-based Wildcat Aerobatics, who mark ten years together as a team in 2019.

They fly a pair of Pitts Special biplanes and display throughout the UK and Europe.

The beer will officially be launched on cask at Norwich City of Ale on May 23.

You can sample the beer and watch Wildcat Aerobatics at the same time on Saturday June 1, when the team plans to display at Wildcraft Brewery's WildFest event in Buxton.

For more information visit www.wildcataerobatics.com and www.wildcraftbrewery.co.uk