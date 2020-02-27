Search

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

27 February, 2020 - 07:00
Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norwich café is set to close after seven years in business.

Wild Thyme restaurant in Norwich. Picture: ArchantWild Thyme restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Vegetarian restaurant Wild Thyme will be looking for a new home following the end of its lease in July.

Owner of the Labour in Yard restaurant, Pip Wilkinson, and her team of seven are now looking for a new site.

Ms Wilkinson said: "The lease offered at renewal was eight years - and that's too long for us."

She added that until July it's "business as usual", and would update customers if and when a new site is found.

The business has had a difficult few years, having been forced to close after a fire in neighbouring business Rainbow Wholefoods.

Ms Wilkinson was forced to close the business for 10 months due to fire damage, needing to replace equipment, furniture and interiors.

Wild Thyme shares the building with Rainbow Wholefoods, which has signed on for the longer lease offered by the building's owners.

