Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant's menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

A chef who's made a name for himself for a rather odd-sounding starter - the crab doughnut - is having to take the signature dish off the menu.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Last Brasserie, St George's Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant The Last Brasserie, St George's Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Iain McCarten, head chef at the Last Brasserie in Norwich came up with his own idea of a sourdough appetiser shaped like a homemade sweet doughnut - but packed with crab meat and with a lemon puree drizzled over the top.

The dish became a best-seller with a rave review from anonymous food critic The Fry-Up Inspector and even a mention in the national press.

But all good things come to an end - and Iain is going to be removing the crab doughnut from the menu in the next week or so - appealing to diners that if they haven't yet tried it, they need to get in quickly.

The now famous crab doughnut. Pic: Archant The now famous crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

MORE: See inside the 86 swanky new Norwich riverside apartments up for sale

He said: "It has to come off, it's a seasonal thing really as the crab season runs from around April to November. I'm getting my winter menu in but the doughnuts will return next year which is something to look forward to."

The now famous starter is made from sourdough bread, so a much lighter texture than a real doughnut, with white crab meat mixed with creme fraiche, parsley, chives, lemon and finely diced cucumber placed inside and with a 'sugar' coating actually made from salt, cinnamon and cayenne pepper. The lemon puree is made from lemon zest and buttermilk added with the brown crab meat combined with tabasco, cayenne pepper, samphire and mayonnaise.

The crab doughnut. Pic: Archant The crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

It's been a constant talking point with diners flocking to try it out and posting their verdicts on social media. One diner posted on Instagram: 'You can never take the crab doughnut off the memnu! Delicious!' Another recently posted: 'A lovely lunch @lastwinebar..I was most excited to try the highly talked about crab doughnut.'

Back in September the Fry-Up Inspector posted on Facebook about the crab doughnut : 'This tasted incredible...look them up on St George's Street in Norwich.'

The Last Brasserie opened up at the end of August after a major revamp and unveiled a new-look in the restaurant next to the bar area.

A further unveiling of the new-look Cellar aimed at private functions followed. It was bought out by a consortium of four investors earlier this year after the restaurant's founder, James Sawrey-Cookson announced his retirement from the business, aged 67.